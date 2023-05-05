homes for sale in ontario

7 Houses In Ontario You Can Buy For Under $800K & They Look Like Forever Homes (PHOTOS)

They put Toronto apartments to shame.

Toronto Staff Writer
1662 Valhalla Street London, ON. Right: 11308 Terra Court Windsor, ON.

1662 Valhalla Street London, ON. Right: 11308 Terra Court Windsor, ON.

Haley Geddes | Century 21, Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX CARE REALTY

The rising cost of living has made owning a nice house in Ontario seem impossible in some regions. But, believe it or not, forever homes are still out there, you just have to know where to look.

Luckily, Narcity has compiled a list of gorgeous Ontario homes that, while still pricey, offer enough character and amenities to ensure that anyone moving in will never want to leave.

It's also worth pointing out that all the homes in this list are selling for under $800,000, which in Toronto would get you a tiny one to a two-bedroom condo or, at most, a small townhouse.

So, anyone living in the Greater Toronto Area will definitely want to see what they're missing out on!

One-Of-A-Kind Sarnia Home 

890 Michigan Avenue Sarnia, ON

890 Michigan Avenue Sarnia, ON

Point59 Realty Brokerage

Asking Price: $734,900

Address: 890 Michigan Avenue Sarnia, ON

Description: This one-of-a-kind home allows its owners to live in a property with its own unique flair.

The property features an awe-inspiring living room with soaring wood ceilings that reach 18 feet high.

Adding to the warm and cozy feel of the house are the reclaimed wood walls in its living room, office, and loft-style den, and custom-made 8" heart-pine floors throughout the main living area.

View listing on Century 21

Windsor Family Home

4889 Periwinkle Windsor, ON

4889 Periwinkle Windsor, ON

RE/MAX Preferred Realty

Asking Price: $749,999

Address: 4889 Periwinkle Windsor, ON

Description: This charming raised ranch boasts three bedrooms and two additional rooms, plus three full baths, a double-car garage, and a concrete driveway.

The family home has been lovingly maintained and features several upgrades, including a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and a glass backsplash.

View listing on Century 21

Unique London Home

1662 Valhalla Street London, ON

1662 Valhalla Street London, ON

Haley Geddes | Century 21

Asking Price: $749,900

Address: 1662 Valhalla Street London, ON

Description: Located in Hyde Park, 1662 Valhalla St is a newly built home with three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

The property boasts an open-concept living area with beautiful hardwood flooring. Thanks to its generously-sized island, the kitchen is also a highlight, perfect for family breakfasts.

View listing on Century 21

Barrie Home

80 Gunn Street Barrie, ON

80 Gunn Street Barrie, ON

Chad Traynor | Century 21

Asking Price: $789,888

Address: 80 Gunn Street Barrie, ON

Description: 80 Gunn Street is the ideal choice for those looking to purchase a newly renovated property.

Its family room features 12-foot vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, which helps it feel cozy and rustic. The home's basement also features a large games room that its previous owners used to set up a pool table.

View listing on Century 21

Beach Home In Port Stanely 

202 Orchard Street Port Stanley, ON

202 Orchard Street Port Stanley, ON

Susan E Tanton | Century 21

Asking Price: $745,000

Address: 202 Orchard Street Port Stanley, ON

Description: This charming 3-bedroom home is nestled into a quiet dead-end street just around the corner from the heart of the Village of Port Stanley.

The property sits on a beautifully landscaped, partially fenced double lot.

Residents are within walking distance of a beach and world-class restaurants

View listing on Century 21

Large Brick Windsor Home

11308 Terra Court Windsor, ON

11308 Terra Court Windsor, ON

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX CARE REALTY

Asking Price: $769,900

Address: 11308 Terra Court Windsor, ON

Description: This stunning raised ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a lower level family room with a fireplace, and the potential for 2 additional bedrooms.

One of the standout features of this home is the covered cement deck, which provides a comfortable outdoor living space for entertaining, outdoor dining, or barbecues.

View listing on RE/MAX

Massive Two-Storey Thunder Bay Home

206 Mount McRae Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON

206 Mount McRae Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON

Nelson Pasciullo | RE/MAX GENERATIONS REALTY

Asking Price: $799,900

Address: 206 Mount McRae Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON

Description: This stunning executive family home boasts Nor'Wester mountain views and spans two stories, totalling 2,830 square feet. It's a must-see to truly appreciate everything that it has to offer.

The home is fully finished from top to bottom and features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a grand entrance with a large family room, and a beautiful oak kitchen with granite countertops and an island.

View listing on RE/MAX

From Your Site Articles
Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...