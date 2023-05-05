7 Houses In Ontario You Can Buy For Under $800K & They Look Like Forever Homes (PHOTOS)
They put Toronto apartments to shame.
The rising cost of living has made owning a nice house in Ontario seem impossible in some regions. But, believe it or not, forever homes are still out there, you just have to know where to look.
Luckily, Narcity has compiled a list of gorgeous Ontario homes that, while still pricey, offer enough character and amenities to ensure that anyone moving in will never want to leave.
It's also worth pointing out that all the homes in this list are selling for under $800,000, which in Toronto would get you a tiny one to a two-bedroom condo or, at most, a small townhouse.
So, anyone living in the Greater Toronto Area will definitely want to see what they're missing out on!
One-Of-A-Kind Sarnia Home
890 Michigan Avenue Sarnia, ON
Asking Price: $734,900
Address: 890 Michigan Avenue Sarnia, ON
Description: This one-of-a-kind home allows its owners to live in a property with its own unique flair.
The property features an awe-inspiring living room with soaring wood ceilings that reach 18 feet high.
Adding to the warm and cozy feel of the house are the reclaimed wood walls in its living room, office, and loft-style den, and custom-made 8" heart-pine floors throughout the main living area.
Windsor Family Home
4889 Periwinkle Windsor, ON
Asking Price: $749,999
Address: 4889 Periwinkle Windsor, ON
Description: This charming raised ranch boasts three bedrooms and two additional rooms, plus three full baths, a double-car garage, and a concrete driveway.
The family home has been lovingly maintained and features several upgrades, including a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and a glass backsplash.
Unique London Home
1662 Valhalla Street London, ON
Asking Price: $749,900
Address: 1662 Valhalla Street London, ON
Description: Located in Hyde Park, 1662 Valhalla St is a newly built home with three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
The property boasts an open-concept living area with beautiful hardwood flooring. Thanks to its generously-sized island, the kitchen is also a highlight, perfect for family breakfasts.
Barrie Home
80 Gunn Street Barrie, ON
Asking Price: $789,888
Address: 80 Gunn Street Barrie, ON
Description: 80 Gunn Street is the ideal choice for those looking to purchase a newly renovated property.
Its family room features 12-foot vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, which helps it feel cozy and rustic. The home's basement also features a large games room that its previous owners used to set up a pool table.
Beach Home In Port Stanely
202 Orchard Street Port Stanley, ON
Asking Price: $745,000
Address: 202 Orchard Street Port Stanley, ON
Description: This charming 3-bedroom home is nestled into a quiet dead-end street just around the corner from the heart of the Village of Port Stanley.
The property sits on a beautifully landscaped, partially fenced double lot.
Residents are within walking distance of a beach and world-class restaurants
Large Brick Windsor Home
11308 Terra Court Windsor, ON
Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX CARE REALTY
Asking Price: $769,900
Address: 11308 Terra Court Windsor, ON
Description: This stunning raised ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a lower level family room with a fireplace, and the potential for 2 additional bedrooms.
One of the standout features of this home is the covered cement deck, which provides a comfortable outdoor living space for entertaining, outdoor dining, or barbecues.
Massive Two-Storey Thunder Bay Home
206 Mount McRae Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON
Nelson Pasciullo | RE/MAX GENERATIONS REALTY
Asking Price: $799,900
Address: 206 Mount McRae Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON
Description: This stunning executive family home boasts Nor'Wester mountain views and spans two stories, totalling 2,830 square feet. It's a must-see to truly appreciate everything that it has to offer.
The home is fully finished from top to bottom and features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a grand entrance with a large family room, and a beautiful oak kitchen with granite countertops and an island.