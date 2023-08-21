This Ontario Home For Sale Is Made Of Shipping Containers & Has More Balconies Than Bedrooms
It's so eco-friendly and luxurious. 👀
Bright red blocks stacked like a Jenga game, a sleek design that makes your run-of-the-mill house for sale in Ontario look like it's from 1720. That's 5 Arkledun Avenue, a Hamilton home made entirely of shipping containers that could be the Lego Mansion of your dreams — so long as you have $1.4 million to blow on a new piece of real estate.
Located in the heart of Corktown, this industrial wonder has been dubbed Hamilton's "first container home", according to Zoocasa.
Far from some rushed DIY project, the spectacle was built over an 8-year period by a young architect. Figures.
The exterior of the home may stick out like a sore. However, its interior is more familiar. Imagine walking through eight seamlessly integrated shipping containers, feeling like you're in any other modernized manor.
What's really impressive is that the containers, supplied by Toronto-based company Storstac, were assembled over the course of several hours.
The kitchen area of the home.Zoocasa
The casa is eco-chic too. Prioritizing sustainability, the original owner whipped up an energy-efficient pad complete with state-of-the-art insulation and hydronic heating. So, not only will you be living in an architectural wonder, but you'll also be to flex on your climate-adverse friends.
One of the home's bedrooms.Zoocasa
Love a good balcony? This house has an impressive total of 10 walkouts, many of them with some pretty decent views. Plus, the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home is equipped with a cozy concrete basement.
In total, its new owners, whoever they end up being, will have 3,600 square feet to live in.
One of the many walkout areas. Zoocasa
The home is also located within walking distance of St. Joseph Hospital, a GO Station, McMaster campus, and Downtown Hamilton. So, if you have to sell your car to afford this $1.4 million house — no worries there.
Hamilton is your oyster. Zoocasa
To wrap it up, if you're in the market for something that screams "I'm not like other houses", this shipping container gem might just be your jam. Luxurious, eco-friendly, and just plain cool.
Shipping Container Home
5 Arkledun Avenue, Hamilton, ON.
Asking Price: $1,399,000
Description: A state-of-the-art container home, masterfully designed by the renowned Conjunction Wonder Inc.that is ready to be owned by someone rich.