These Are The 5 Most Expensive Toronto Homes For Sale & One Has A Nightclub In The Basement
A glimpse into Toronto's luxury real estate market. 💸
Strap in, Toronto house hunters! Ever dreamed of shaking a leg in the opulence of your own basement nightclub? Then you're in for a treat. Today we're giving you a VIP pass into the crème de la crème of Toronto real estate, where the 0.01% are redefining luxury living, and possibly mastering their DJ skills.
From unfinished mega-mansions neighbouring the city's resident superstar, Drake, to architectural marvels created by mid-century maestros, these properties in the GTA real estate market will have your jaw dropping quicker than their eye-watering multi-million-dollar price tags.
Sure, there's a trove of more affordable (and by that, we mean less astronomically priced) gems out there because let's be honest, none of us have a casual $30 million lying around for a home. But hey, there's no harm in a little real estate daydreaming, is there?
If you had the chance to choose one of these breathtaking Toronto houses, which would it be? Trust me, it's a harder decision than picking a Netflix show on a Friday night!
Bridle Path Mansion
24 Park Lane Circle, North York, ON.
Asking Price: $28,880,000
Address: 24 Park Lane Circle, North York, ON
Description: This 28,000-square-foot mansion is hidden in a pristine 3-acre oasis that comes complete with its own ravine and river. The unfinished property is still waiting for some multi-millionaire to personalize it, but its sprawling indoor pool, 12-car garage, and close proximity to none other than Champagne Papi himself make it alluring regardless of its current state.
The home, which has been on the market since 2021, recently dropped from $45,000,000 to $28,880,000. It's not quite a bargain, but hey, it's got 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Clearly, it's not being marketed to those of us on a tight budget.
Modern Super Home
88 Forest Heights Boulevard, North York, ON.
Asking Price: $29,800,000
Address: 88 Forest Heights Boulevard, North York, ON
Description: 88 Forest Heights Boulevard is where European villa vibes meets modern grandeur in one the most egregious display of wealth since Elon Musk's flame-thrower. This mega-mansion, created by renowned architect Richard Wengle, has a walk-in closet fit for an oligarch.
Oh, and if you're wondering why its interior looks like an Apple store, it's because the home was created using state-of-the-art technology. We're not saying you can talk to the walls or anything, but we're also not saying you can't.
It boasts 6 bedrooms, a detached guest suite, 14-car garage and comes fully furnished!
Future Pop Star Haunt
103 Old Colony Road, North York, ON.
Asking Price: $28,800,000
Address: 103 Old Colony Road, North York, ON
Description: This unique home is a collaboration between the visionary watercolour artist Michael McCann and acclaimed builder Lisa Mandel McCann. So, it's a bit of an artist's haven, although definitely not the starving kind.
The house sits on a one-acre park-like property in one of Toronto's most prestigious neighbourhoods. The place is so picturesque that countless pieces of artwork have been inspired by its own surroundings.
Its future owner will undoubtedly regale that information to their esteemed guests as they roam around its whopping 21,000 square feet of living space on sultry evenings.
With a price tag of nearly $30,000,000, it's no surprise that the home was built using such "affordable" materials as walnut, white oak, bronze, limestone, marble, and backlit quartz.
Here's a list of some of its premium amenities to make you really long to be a lotto winner:
- A tennis court,
- An outdoor pool and spa
- An entertainment centre with karaoke and teleconferencing capability
- A virtual simulator for golf and sports
The Party Mansion
The night club basment of 2275 Doulton Drive
Asking Price: $29,900,000
Address: 2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ON
Description: Imagine pulling up to 2275 Doulton Drive, or rather Saint George Mansion — because every house with a 15-car garage should have its own biblical name. When you step inside, you're immediately greeted with an onslaught of luxury that would make Versailles blush and the White House consider redecorating.
Seriously, even the ceilings are working overtime to impress with their intricate designs and 14-carat gold details.
The mansion boasts six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms — because, you know, you can never have too many places to relieve yourself — alongside a professional gym, salon, and a theatre with Lamborghini leather seating.
But all of that fancy stuff pales in comparison to this joint nightclub! That's right, folks, you'll never need to call an Uber again, you can simply slide down your marble heated staircase, past the kitchen (with ceilings higher than my self-esteem), into your very own party central.
The not-so-humble abode was first listed in 2019 for a cool $50 million — chump change, really — but, in an act of incredible generosity, or necessity, it was knocked down to $29,900,000 in March of 2023.
Geez, what a steal.
An Avengers-Level Home
The stellar exterior of 30 High Point Road.
Asking Price: $28,000,000
Address: 30 High Point Road, North York, ON
Description: Ah, 30 High Point Road, or as it should be called the Canadian headquarters of the Avengers.
Let's talk about what makes this mid-century modern marvel, designed by celebrated Canadian architect John C. Parkin, worth $28,000,000. For starters, it's got soaring ceilings, tall enough to give the Hulk a crick in his neck. Then there's a four-storey solarium that’s so flooded with natural light, you might need to invest in a good pair of sunglasses just to live here.
And if you've ever had trouble deciding whether to take a dip indoors or out, fret not! This place has got you covered with not one, but two pools—because why choose when you can have both, right?
But here's the real kicker: this whole spaceship of a house is discreetly hidden behind lush landscaping on a massive two-acre plot. It's like your own personal Eden in the middle of Toronto. You can zip your car into one of the two indoor garage facilities or park it on the circular driveway that probably has more square footage than my apartment.
And whether you want to host a charity gala or just hang out in your zen garden (yes, it has one of those too), there's enough room here to do it all. With 26,000 square feet of space, you could fit an army or a decent-sized circus troupe—whichever you prefer.