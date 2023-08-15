Yorkdale Shopping Centre Is Spending $28 Million To Add New Restaurants & Luxury Brands
Here's what's coming 👀.
Hey, luxury lovers. Are your credit cards tingling? Well, they should be, because Yorkdale Shopping Centre is getting a $28 million makeover, and things are about to get even more premium.
The owners of the North American retailer announced this week that the investment would go towards attracting more luxury brands, such as Dolce & Gabbana, as well as increasing the number of dining options at the shopping centre, which is already one of North America's leading retail destinations.
“Over the past decade, our strategic approach to attracting the most iconic global brands has led Yorkdale to having the largest collection of luxury retailers in Canada," said William Correia, the Director of Yorkdale Shopping Centre, in a press release. "By investing and renovating our space, we are making room for more of the world’s leading brands, as well as enhancing and expanding our dining options to cater to both shoppers and employees."
“The momentum is evident as we renovate significant spaces and reposition stores to meet the demand of brands and shoppers," he added.
The plans are in motion and over 900 feet of boarding has been installed in the central corridor, ready to welcome some high-flying brands that are chomping at the bit to open their first standalone boutiques in Canada.
Already lined up for the season are the previously mentioned Dolce & Gabbana, the sleek World of Ralph Lauren, Qeelin (for you jewelry aficionados), and Anine Bing, known for being as effortlessly chic as a Rhianna pregnancy.
But, let's also talk about food, because all that spending is going to leave you properly famished.
Yorkdale's food court, a.k.a. "Dine on 3", is getting a facelift too, making room for 1,200 hungry diners and nine new restaurant concepts. Although, no information has been released on exactly what those joints will be. It could be a fleet of Taco Bells for all we know.
This spring, Earls opened its Toronto flagship restaurant, bringing their signature flair to Yorkdale's charm.
We do know that in total, shoppers will have 35 quick-service dining options and 12 traditional restaurants to choose from, whatever they may be.
Can't wait to see what's in store? Keep your eyes peeled on Yorkdale's website for all the updates and get ready to elevate your shopping game. The rest of the brands to set up shop in the renovated corridor will be announced later this year.
