5 Affordable Toronto Homes On The Market Last Month & Most Sold For Under The Asking Price

Not everything is selling for over $1 million.

285 Rhodes Avenue in Toronto. Right: 229 Gamble Avenue in Toronto
285 Rhodes Avenue in Toronto. Right: 229 Gamble Avenue in Toronto

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Toronto real estate market, it might often seem like finding something affordable is a Herculean task, especially for newcomers to Canada's housing market. It's no wonder.

Toronto's average detached home price hovers around $1.43 million, but, don't let that number put a damper on your dreams.

A recent WOWA study showed a 0.3% year-over-year rise in the average GTA home sale price, which reached $1,082,496 in August 2023.

Here's the good news. Neighbourhoods like Oakridge, Birchcliffe-Cliffside, and Morningside still present golden opportunities in the Toronto real estate market, leaving the dream of owning a cheap Toronto home very much alive. Many homes in these areas are even priced under $1 million. Intrigued?

Let's dive deeper into Strata’s recent roundup of homes and rekindle some of that home-buying spirit.

Oakwood Home

443 Westmount Avenue in Toronto

443 Westmount Avenue in Toronto

Asking Price: $725,000

Address: 443 Westmount Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: Someone saw the potential and jumped at it: A two-bed, two-bath place in Oakwood that recently sold for $24,000 under the asking price. The absence of interior shots leaves us speculating, but $725,000 for a detached house? It speaks to what Toronto's price is getting you in 2023.

East-End Home 

285 Rhodes Avenue in Toronto.

285 Rhodes Avenue in Toronto.

Asking Price: $715,000

Address: 285 Rhodes Ave, Toronto, ON

Description: Over in Toronto's East End, a semi-detached home took a journey from an optimistic listing at $764,100 to a final sale at $715,000, post a $49,100 price adjustment. In its current state, it screams "renovation needed", but it's indicative of the evolving value dynamics in Toronto's housing scene.

Vaughan Bungalow 

714 Vaughan Road in Toronto.

714 Vaughan Road in Toronto.

Asking Price: $725,000

Address: 714 Vaughan Rd., Toronto, ON

Description: This brick bungalow started at an ambitious at $749,000 and found a buyer at $725,000. With a refreshed kitchen and a substantial 110-foot lot, it highlights the juxtaposition of its price against the backdrop of Toronto's midtown, where such tags are becoming unicorns.

East York Home

\u200b229 Gamble Avenue in Toronto.

229 Gamble Avenue in Toronto.

Asking Price: $777,000

Address: 229 Gamble Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: 229 Gamble Ave in East York tells a tale of quick decisions: A semi-detached that sold for $777,000 in just over a week. Despite being on the listing carousel a few times this year, its 32 by 150-foot lot and solid features - three bedrooms, ample kitchen space, and a distinct basement entrance.

Upper Beaches Home

21 Drayton Avenue in Toronto.

21 Drayton Avenue in Toronto.

Asking Price: $650,000

Address: 21 Drayton Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: Here's a story of playing hardball: an unconventional one-bedroom bungalow in the Upper Beaches. Initially pegged at $650,000, it closed the deal $60K over asking. The interior? Certainly not textbook, echoing more of a loft, infused with bright natural light and hosting an almost-brand-new furnace.

Its quirky layout juxtaposed with its prime location near the subway and The Danforth showcases how much of an impact setting can have in the city's real estate market.

