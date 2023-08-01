6 Toronto Homes For Sale That Just Had Their Price Reduced & One Is Over $200K Cheaper
Own property for less, with no repairs needed.
Want to buy a home in Toronto without having to pay the most for your mortgage? Believe it or not that's still a possibility, and we know just where to help you look.
We recently uncovered a number of reduced-price gems on the real estate platform, OJO Home. We're talking about Toronto homes for sale with prices that have taken a real nosedive lately. The best part? None of them were recently on fire or foreclosed. In fact, they are all in very good condition!
Pique your interest? Of course it did, no one hates an easy deal! Now, let's get scrolling, shall we?
33 Dolly Varden Boulevard
The exterior of 33 Dolly Varden Boulevard.
Original Price:
$1,299,000
Reduced Price: $1,099,888
Total savings: $199,000
Address: 33 Dolly Varden Boulevard, Toronto, ON
Description: 33 Dolly Varden Boulevard is a 4 bedroom, two-story detached home that promises to surround you with nature. Its location sits next to an open space that not only grants you an all-access pass to the PanAm trail — but also the feeling of living on the edge of the wilderness without worrying about being completely removed from society.
Inside, the kitchen has been treated to a makeover that would make a reality TV show host proud, boasting Quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances that gleam brighter than Tom Cruise's veneers.
The backyard also features an in-ground swimming pool for the days when you can't decide whether to lounge in your backyard or hit the beach.
61 Rotary Drive
The kitchen area of 61 Rotary.
Original Price: $1,599,900
Reduced Price: $1,399,000
Total Savings: $201,000
Address: 61 Rotary, Toronto, ON
Description: Welcome to a house that's not just renovated - it's downright souped-up.
First off, the kitchen sports a microwave wall oven - which is basically the Swiss Army Knife of kitchen appliances, and an open-concept design, so good, you'll wonder how the heck you lived anywhere else.
Location-wise, it's in a hot rental area. It's got the 401 just a hop, skip, and a jump away and is within walking distance of parks, transit, and top schools.
In turns of worthwhile amenities, this home has got them all. We're talking three fridges, two stoves, a dishwasher, a microwave, two washer-dryer units, all the electric light fixtures you could ask for, and even central air.
362 The East Mall Road, Unit 302
The interior of 2835 Islington Avenue, Unit 907
Century 21 Leading Edge Realty
Original Price: $519,000
Reduced Price: $499,000
Total Savings: $20,000
Address: 2835 Islington Avenue, Unit 907
Description: This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is cooler than a polar bear's toenails. The kitchen? It's strutting a stylish backsplash and new tiles that look like they're ready to drop the hottest cookbook of the year.
Onto the primary bedroom - it's got a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom, to ensure you feel like the proper king or queen of your condo castle.
The laundry room? It's so roomy it could easily serve as an extra storage area, so you'll finally have somewhere to store all those recyclable grocery bags you keep collecting for some reason.
Position-wise, it's located near several appealing hang-outs including Rowntree Park, and Albion Shopping Centre, which you can blow kisses at from the comfort of your private balcony.
19 Four Winds Drive, Unit 701
The living room of 19 Four Winds Drive, Unit 701.
Original Price: $499,900
Reduced Price: $449,900
Total Savings: $50,000
Address: 19 Four Winds Drive, Unit 701
Description: This place is sitting pretty in a prime location. In fact, it's so close to York University, you could practically roll out of bed and into your lecture, and then continue sleeping there!
Its lucrative amenities make it feel akin to a private resort. There's a gym for flexing, an Olympic-sized pool for your aquatic aspirations, and a basketball court for embarrassing yourself if you've got skills like me.
The location doesn't stop at the university. It's a leisurely walk to shopping, TTC, schools, Finch West Subway, York Campus, and even some parks with a tennis court thrown in for good measure.
3865 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 406
3865 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 406
Original Price: $610,000
Reduced Price: $599,900
Total Savings: $10,000
Address: 3865 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 406
Description: This one-bedroom suite at Aquaview has got park views that you can see from the living room and a north-west facing balcony that's quite the spot for sunset watchers.
The flooring is an engineered oak hardwood that runs through the whole place, and its kitchen includes granite counters and a cozy little breakfast bar, perfect for ordering meals off UberEats from.
The location isn't too shabby either. It's located right across from the GO station and has connections to TTC and MiWay. If you're in the mood for a jaunt, Marie Curtis Park is not too far off. It's got a fair bit to offer: beaches, volleyball courts, trails, bike paths, a splash pad, a boat launch, and an off-leash dog park.
The building itself also has a few features, like a fitness centre, a 24-hour concierge, a party room, and a rooftop terrace.
801 Bay Street, Unit 310
The modern interior of 801 Bay Street, Unit 310.
Original Price: $700,000
Reduced Price: $685,000
Total Savings: $15,000
Address: 801 Bay Street, Unit 310
Description: This newly spruced-up unit is located within a notably low-traffic building, home to just 137 units.
The floor plan here has a clear separation between the bedroom and den, which gives you a license to get creative with the space. The unit also sports brand-new laminate flooring, fresh-from-the-factory blackout blinds in the bedroom, for those midday naps, and kitchen appliances that are so new they might as well have price tags on them.
As for the location, it's smack-dab downtown, so it's pretty darn convenient. Steps to the University of Toronto and various shopping needs from Farm Boy to Winners.