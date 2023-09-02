5 Of The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Canada & One Is Built Into The Side Of A Mountain
Can't afford them, but they're fun to look at.
If you've ever walked through the fancier parts of Niagara-on-the-Lake or the West Vancouver district, you're likely well aware of just how extravagant homes in Canada can be. From mega-mansions built into the sides of mountains to sprawling winery estates that exude a 'Godfather' aesthetic on steroids.
For this article, we've decided to explore some of the most expensive homes for sale in Canada. Why? Certainly not because they're within most people's price range. But sometimes, it's nice to daydream about owning a house that looks like it's straight out of an Avengers movie.
Plus, you never know. You could win the lottery jackpot twice in a row, making owning one of these opulent billionaire estates a real possibility. Sure, you'd still be house-poor, but who's thinking about that when you're enjoying the panoramic views these estates have to offer?
Here's a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Canada right now.
Oceanside Super Home
One of West Vancouver's best properties.
Asking Price: $15,980,000
Address: 1071 Groveland Rd. W., Vancouver, BC
Description: Let's get to gawking at this "modern architectural masterpiece."
1071 Groveland Road was crafted by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses, which unless you buy a lot of luxury properties, probably means nothing to you.
Perched on a 'gently sloped' lot (which is estate-speak for a hill), this concrete behemoth offers sweeping views of Downtown Vancouver and the Ocean. Perfect for those moments when you can't decide if you're more of a city or a sea person.
Love massive aluminum glass pivot doors? Who doesn't? Push them open and boom! You're in an outdoor space that's so decked out, Mothat ther Nature herself will be sliding into your DMs.
It's also got a 25-foot roof overhang, BBQ area, multiple fire pits, and, you guessed it, an infinity pool. It's like they tried to cram every Pinterest dream into one backyard, and we're not hating it.
If you've got a few million lying around and fancy living in a place where you need GPS to find your bedroom, 1071 Groveland Rd. is calling you, friend.
Just please take us with you.
Sprawling Winery Estate
Niagara-on-the-Lake's most expensive home.
Asking Price: $21,000,000
Address: The St. David’s Bench of Niagara on the Lake
Description: Yeah, so, as you can see, this estate is beyond stunning. Built in 2008, this 31,000-square-foot marvel is basically a slice of Italian paradise nestled in Niagara.
The vineyard? Oh, it's just meticulously maintained to perfection and probably has its own personal trainer or something.
The winery itself is dripping in Romanesque vibes, giving off those 'old world' feelings that most of us only experience through a history book.
The view? A panoramic masterpiece from the top of the St. David’s Bench appellation. It's like watching HD TV but in real life. And the wines? From Vidal to Syrah, and even a Sparkling wine that's probably fancier than any champagne you've ever had.
Now, here's the kicker: This house is being sold with a stash of unlabeled wine. No branding, no logos. As if this place already wasn't enough of a wine lover's paradise.
As for the rest of us? We'll just be over here, daydreaming about sipping vino in that vineyard and pretending we didn't max out our credit card last weekend.
The Mega Chateau
The former home of NHL great Mario Lemieux.
Asking Price: $24,999,066
Address: Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
Description: Ever felt cold? Well, this home's 17 fireplaces will warm you up — forever. Seriously though, you could have a different fireside chat every night for over two weeks. Now, that's wealth.
If King Louis the 14th of France were alive today, he'd probably vacation in a spot like this, which was made with stones from Lake Champlain. Why? Because regular stones just aren't enough when aiming for a $20 million price tag.
Every bedroom has lake views, every single one. So, you have something to look at while you're waiting for your pizza delivery.
Speaking of which, the home actually has a Loggia Pizza kitchen. So, really you should be making your own artisanal, wood-fired pizza at home.
Despite all its bells and whistles, this home, which used to be owned by NHL legend Mario Lemieux, has been on the market for a hot minute. Since 2018 in fact. Worse yet, it's actually gone up in price. It used to be $22 million.
Equestrian Estate
The ranch in all its rustic glory.
Asking Price: $25,500,000
Address: Fisher Creek, Foothills County, Alberta
Description: Located in the "I-can't-believe-it's-this-pretty" Foothills County of Alberta, this place is about as Yellowstone of an aesthetic as one can obtain without morphing spontaneously into Kevin Costner.
What happens when you mix European high tea with a Wild West rodeo? This home. Seriously, the 480-acre ranch is like if James Bond traded in his tux for cowboy boots.
Got a big family? And a long list of moochers, who can't take a hint? No worries this place has a total of 23 bedrooms and 43 bathrooms. So you could always stuff them into one of yours every weekend.
It's got a very low-key equestrian arena, and by that we mean full-size and indoors. Why let Canadian weather mess with your gallop game, right?
All that pales in comparison to the property's 11-acre lake and replica western town, which will make you feel like you've died and gone to a spaghetti western heaven.
Mountainside Mansion
The most expensive home in Whistler, BC.
Asking Price: $39,000,000
Address: 5462 Stonebridge Dr., Whistler, BC
Description High above Alta Lake is where you'll find 5462 Stonebridge Dr. Uh, you'll know it when you see it.
Set on a vast 7.625-acre lot, this architectural masterpiece melds seamlessly with its surroundings, echoing the mountains in its design. If Iron Man wasn't as dead as a doorknob in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he'd probably live here.
Inside, the home's spiral layout offers glimpses of a futuristic inner courtyard. That's an Avengers-level flex right there.
The views are pretty chill, with breathtaking vistas of the lake and the iconic Whistler and Blackcomb slopes, yada-yada.
Let's get back to the courtyard. It's got three illuminating light cannons. What the hell are those? Well, they're not just art; they actually light up the home's wine room and spa because, you know, it has both of those.
The living room, with its majestic forty-foot granite fireplace, is quite a sight to behold. But, it's the home's 82' infinity pool that merges with the mountains that does it for us.