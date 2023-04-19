A 21-Year-Old Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $100K & Said He 'Couldn't Believe' He Won Again
"I felt on top of the world."
Anyone seeking hard evidence for the argument: "Some people are luckier than others." Look no further because Tianshu Chu is your proof.
According to OLG, the Ontario lottery winner, and Mississauga local, won a whopping $100,000 after getting lucky on a game of Instant Crossword Tripler.
The 21-year-old student admitted to the company that the massive score was his second big win, having also won $100K playing the same game last year.
"I've been playing for a year and a half. Crossword is my favourite, of course – I've won on it twice," he shared while collecting his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I knew I won $100,000 right away when I was scratching the ticket. My heart was pumping, I felt on top of the world," Chu gushed. "I thought, 'I could pay my university tuition!' I couldn't believe I won a second time."
Despite his previous win, the young man admitted that his parents were still skeptical when he told them about his good fortune.
"I sent them a photo to prove it. They are happy," he said.
Going to watch a Toronto Raptors playoff game was among Chu's future plans for the prize money, alongside paying off his tuition and purchasing a car.
However, the team's elimination last Wednesday may have dashed those hopes.
Although considering winning the lottery is an annual occasion for Chu, it's probably safe to assume that he isn't too broken about it.
How do you play Instant Crossword on OLG?
- Scratch off your letters one by one, and then scratch off the same letter every time you find it in the puzzle and the $5 bonus word.
- Keep scratching until all your letters, as well as their corresponding letters in the puzzle and the bonus word, are revealed.
- If you reveal at least two complete words in the puzzle (not including the $5 bonus word), you win the prize corresponding to those words in the Puzzle Prize Legend.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.