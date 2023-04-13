An Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $100K After His Father Told Him The Numbers In A Dream
Not one to believe in paranormal messages? This Ontario lottery winner is here to change your mind.
According to OLG, Burlington resident Michael Taylor won a life-changing $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the October 29, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Taylor, a 50-year-old truck driver, had been trying his luck for over three decades before his big win, which he credited to his deceased father.
"My dad passed away, and in a dream, he gave me lottery numbers. I’ve been playing them ever since," he shared while collecting his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The father and grandfather also recalled the moment he discovered the win, which he said occurred while replaying a ticket.
"It was all kind of a blur. When I saw $100,000 on the screen, my hands were shaking. I was so excited and happy of course," he said.
Taylor immediately rang up his family to tell them the good news, who, understandably, had some trouble believing him at first.
"I called my wife from the store, and she said, ‘Stop lying to me!'" the father shared.
As for his plans for the money, Taylor said the first thing that came to mind after his win was paying off his mortgage and retiring early.
"It's definitely a positive experience – it was so fun," Michael concluded.
What is the gold ball in Lotto 6/49?
The Gold Ball Jackpot begins at $10 million but can increase to $68 million. The draw consists of 30 balls, with 29 white balls signifying the $1 million prize and 1 Gold Ball representing the progressive jackpot.
The winner is guaranteed $1 million if a white ball is drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.