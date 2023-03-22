An Ontario Lottery Winner Scared His Wife While Trying To Tell Her They Were $3M Richer
"She was shocked."
Waking up your wife in the middle of the night is a bad idea unless, of course, you're doing so to tell her you just became an Ontario lottery winner.
According to OLG, London resident Peter Baxted won a life-changing $3 million after hitting big on a game of Instant Prestige.
While collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, the 56-year-old painter and father opened up about what it felt like to suddenly become rich.
"I stopped at the store on my way home from a night shift when I bought this ticket," Baxted recalled. "I played it at the store and saw it was a winner right away – I was shocked!"
Wholesome as they come, the first person on the freshly-minted millionaire's mind was his wife.
"I just wanted to run home and tell my wife that our dream came true. I had tears of joy for sure," he added.
Baxted did run home. In fact, he was so keen on telling his wife that he gave her wife a scare after bursting through their door.
"She was shocked and after seeing my reaction, wondered what was wrong. Then she was overjoyed and crying happy tears," he explained.
As for immediate plans for the funds, Baxted said he plans to buy a home for his family before spoiling himself with a new whip.
"I've always wanted the new Dodge Challenger – so now I can treat myself to that. I feel so humbled by this incredible win," he concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.