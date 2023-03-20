A Winning Lotto Max Ticket Worth $373K Is About To Expire In Ontario & You Could Miss Out
It's not even the only one!
If you think your FOMO is bad now, imagine missing out on being a Lotto Max winner.
According to OLG, a forgetful someone has just under two weeks to claim a Lotto Max prize worth a whopping $373,118.20.
The winning ticket, set to expire on Friday, April 1, 2023, was sold in Scarborough and featured the selection 07-10-18-29-38- 43-50 with a Bonus Number of 41.
"Players must match six out of seven numbers plus the Bonus Number to win the secondary Lotto Max prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize," OLG noted in a press release.
Given the date, there's also a slight chance the owner checked their ticket and assumed it was an April Fool's Day prank.
However, the sizeable prize isn't the only one on the chopping block.
OLG's records show that two other sums are also set to expire next month. They are as follows;
- A Lotto Max selection with the numbers 7-19-32-34-50 with a Bonus Number Of 25, expiring April 12, 2023, worth $208,022.40
- An Encore selection with the numbers 3-1-7-3-9-5-4, expiring April 13, 2023, worth $10,000
OLG is instructing players to check their tickets from home, which they can do through the following methods:
- Scanning their ticket's barcode through the OLG App
- Checking winning numbers via OLG.ca
- Contacting the WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 or toll-free at 1-866-891-8946
If you just discovered that you're the winner, breathe, sign the back portion of it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.
Here's hoping whoever has it doesn't lose out on the life-changing prize.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.