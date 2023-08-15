The Scott Pilgrim vs The World House In Toronto Is For Sale & Has The Same Detached Basement
You could own a piece of history! Michael Cera not included.
Remember the iconic garage entrance in Scott Pilgrim vs The World? The very door that led to Michael Cera's apartment in the film? Well, folks, that door can be yours, along with the rest of this gorgeous 3-storey brick Toronto house for sale.
Nestled in the prestigious Wychwood/Hillcrest Village area, the house is a real charmer. It's been owned and adored by the same family for over seven decades, and it's easy to see why. We're talking 5 bedrooms, a sunroom, and a backyard with a BBQ setup that's as palpable as a Pilgrim combo.
The home's front entrance. Scott Bennett | Realtor
Don't just take it from us though. Bob Martin, the savvy salesperson representing this gem, has a few words that might make you consider buying this $1.7 million house for sale.
"Great for relaxing or entertaining. It overlooks a charming park, and is perched high enough to ensure privacy. It is an area close to excellent schools, shopping and transportation, and the walkability score is very high. This is a rare find," he told Narcity.
The front room of the home.Scott Bennett | Realtor
"The Scott Pilgrim vs the World production company were thrilled with the property's assets, and thought it was ideal to create Scott's iconic basement apartment entrance out of the garage. Although the current owner chose to leave it as is once filming was over, as a nod to its history, the garage entrance can be re-converted to a traditional up/down door," he added.
The home's living room.Scott Bennett | Realtor
In other words, you can bask in the glow of film glory or switch things up to suit your style. Either way, you'll be owning a piece of cinematic history.
The sunroom.Scott Bennett | Realtor
But wait, there's more! The house has seen major upgrades like a new roof, a high-efficiency gas furnace, updated wiring, and fresh windows. It's like snagging a vintage car with a brand-new engine.
So, whether you're a real estate mogul, a movie geek, or just someone looking to snag a piece of the 6ix with a touch of Hollywood flair, this is the deal of a lifetime. Just remember to practice your battle moves; after all, you never know when the League of Evil Exes might show up at your new garage door.
Scott Pilgrim House
The exterior of the property.
Asking Price: $1,699,990
Address: 65 Alberta Avenue, Toronto, Ontario
Description: A beautiful home, and an undeniable part of Toronto's rich film history.