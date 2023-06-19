This $800K Toronto Condo Went From Dumpy To Luxurious & The Reno Photos Are So Satisfying
Everybody loves a good before and after. There's just something undeniably satisfying about watching a person or home get a major glow-up and this Toronto condo is certainly no exception.
3845 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 512, is an $848,000 three-bedroom and two-bathroom condo that could easily be described as luxurious thanks to its pristine and modern decor. However, it wasn't always so desirable. In fact, it wasn't that long ago that stepping into the unit would've made you feel like you'd been transported back to the early 1970s, and not in a fun way.
To fully appreciate the condo's remarkable transformation, we must first revisit its humble beginnings, starting with its original wallpaper. A hideous yellow-striped pattern made it look more like the set of a period drama like Narcos or The Deuce than a permanent residence.
The old space's living area, a true '70s vibe.Strata
Despite being in rough shape, the old unit sold for $600,000, although that's still a staggering $248,000 less than the current market price of its renovated counterpart. The price difference becomes a lot more understandable when you get a look at the unsightly stains and insulation-coloured carpeting that plagued one of its bedroom areas prior to its gut-job.
The stained bedroom area of the unit before the renovations.Strata
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to shower in a bathroom reminiscent of the Bates Motel from Psycho, then the pre-renovation bathroom of Unit 512 might have been your top choice, especially in the Greater Toronto Area. However, it's safe to say that experiencing that on a daily basis and paying a boatload for it would be far from most people's ideal.
The old bathroom in all its unappealing glory.Strata
The unit's old appearance wasn't entirely without charm, though. Its kitchen area looked quaint and cozy, undoubtedly outdated, but a highlight of a condo that had long passed its prime in terms of aesthetics and appeal. The spacious area might have even seemed appealing to someone looking for something vintage.
The condo's kitchen area before the renovation.Strata
Now that we've fully explored what was, we can finally dip into everyone's favourite part of a renovation story: the after photos.
To get the full scoop, Narcity spoke with the condo's realtor, Sam Massoudi, who told us that the unit was "completely gutted" during the month-long renovation process, which better explains how the unit's living room transformed so miraculously from bleak to chic.
"Everything you see is brand new, high-quality finishes. There are no corners cut in this renovation," Massoudi said. "All top-notch materials and workmanship: 15-millimetre German laminate flooring, pristine porcelain tiles and quartz countertops in the kitchen, custom-built kitchen cabinets and closets throughout the unit, all brand new appliances, light fixtures and more."
The renovated living room of unit 512.Strata
The kitchen in the old unit might have been a highlight compared to what surrounded it. However, there's no denying that the condo's new open-concept layout makes it look dumpy in comparison. The updated cooking area straight-up sparkles, overlooking the living room in such a way that it's hard not to picture yourself entertaining friends and family over a meal there.
The condo's shiny new kitchen area.Strata
There's nothing quite like cozying up to your partner on your couch after a long day at work and streaming something that doesn't suck. This routine is so common amongst couples these days that having a nice space to do it is pretty much essential. Not only did the unit's renovators take this into account, but they went the extra mile to create a space that could easily facilitate both movie and game nights alike.
The new and improved living area.Strata
Unlike unit 512's original bathroom, which we established was both unsettling and grimy, its new one looks exactly like the kind of place you'd want to get ready in the morning. Its minimalistic modern design helps it appear almost spa-like and a lot less like something your grandma would've gotten ready in before hitting up her neighbourhood discotheque back in the day.
The new bathroom and it's fancy light up mirror.Strata
Out of all the transformations, the work done to the primary bedroom may be the most satisfying. Gone are the horribly pink carpeting and wall stains, replaced by all the essential fixings of a modern-day space. The laminate flooring and white walls make the place look so crisp and clean that making your bed in the morning would feel less like a chore and more like a privilege. According to Massoudi, that kind of personal touch is exactly what its sellers were going for.
"This is not a typical flip project that just looks good on the surface, the sellers did all this for their own personal use with careful attention to detail," Massoudi explained. "The sellers wanted to have the perks that come with a well-managed older building but with their own modern, fresh and tasteful luxury finishes. They now have the best of both worlds."
The master bedroom.Strata
There are a total of three spacious bedrooms tucked away in the unit, each featuring custom-built closets for optimal organization. Anyone with a young family in the works will hardly have to strain to envision themselves living here, especially if a daughter is in the mix.
A small pink bedroom in the renovated unit, complete with unicorn decor.Strata
The inherent, unavoidable downside of living in a high-rise condo is the lack of a backyard, but the sellers of unit 512 can, at the very least, show off its expansive private balcony, which offers serene views of the tree-lined walkways of Maurice J. Breen Park and Lake Ontario.
It's also worth noting that the building where the unit is located is only an 8-minute walk from Long Branch GO station, which should be appealing to anyone who commutes downtown for work.
The balcony area.Strata
Overall, if you're in the market for a modern home and don't mind living in an older building, the hidden treasure vibe of this unit will likely appeal to you, and save you from hitting the dreaded $1 million mark.
