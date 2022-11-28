A Toronto Condo Once Owned By A Hoarder Is Up For Sale & The Before Pictures Are So Stressful
They brought in "military-grade" cleaners.
What happens when a luxurious Toronto condo is abandoned by its previous owner, who would be a great candidate for Hoarders? A very satisfying clean-up.
According to Strata, a Toronto-based real estate brokerage, the Bisha Hotel asked its realtors to help restore one of its units, which had been turned into someone's garbage bin, to its former glory after a dispute over maintenance fees allowed them to retake ownership.
The lengthy process ended up requiring one of Strata's realtors, Cyrus Ghazvini, to clean the whole unit twice.
Before pictures of the unitPhotos via Strata.ca
"The first time was to get rid of the surface grime and clear out the garbage this guy was collecting," Ghazvini said. "After that, we spent a whole day lugging the owners' personal belongings into storage."
The place reportedly smelled like "rotting food and stale cigarettes", which makes sense as there were, according to Ghazvini's account, piles of UberEats orders and food stains scattered throughout it.
The realtor also revealed a little about the owner's life saying he had "largely kept to himself but was constantly ordering food to the unit."
Neighbours claimed the man, whose whereabouts remain unknown, seemed to never leave his home regardless of circumstances.
After the condo was cleaned by "military-grade professional cleaners", Ghazvini hired painters to apply a fresh coat of paint to "neutralize any odours left behind" and a staging company to re-decorate the space.
After pictures of the unitPhotos via Strata.ca
"The transformation was shocking," the realtor gushed. "It went from a hoarder's den to a luxury residence, as it was always meant to be."
The cleaned up kitchen area Photos via Strata.ca
If you love a good before and after picture, this remarkable transformation may have you looking into hiring some "military-grade" cleaners of your own to figure out what's going on behind your oven this week.