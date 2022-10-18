This $12M Condo For Sale In Toronto Looks Ritzier Than Harvey Specter's Apartment (PHOTOS)
Donna would approve of this view.
Have you ever watched Suits and hoped to own a place like Harvey Specter's apartment in Toronto? Well, now might be your chance, if you've got millions of dollars saved up, of course.
A condo on the 56th floor located at 180 University Avenue in downtown Toronto is on sale, and its asking price is $12 million! Yes, you read that right; even Donna would want to check this place out.
This luxury home can be found in Toronto Shangri-La residences, and the most interesting part is that it has never been lived in before.
Why, you may ask? Well, Dylan T. Donovan, the listing agent, told Narcity that "the owner had bought the suite directly from the developer, when they bought it they knew how special the suite is and how it is unlike anything ever built in Toronto."
"Over the years they have put a significant amount of time and energy finishing offer every detail in the suite. Ultimately they have decided they are not going to use the property for their own personal use and that it was time to sell."
180 University Ave., Toronto, OntarioAndre Mckenzie | SILVERHOUSE
"This is truly a one-of-a-kind property," Donovan added. The building is two levels and is over 4,400 square feet, which is "the largest suite in the building."
"The most unique part of the suite is the 20-foot ceilings in the main living area, which have panoramic views of the city, including the iconic CN Tower view. There is a floating glass staircase connecting the two levels, which is reminiscent of the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in NYC," the listing agent said.
180 University Ave., Toronto, OntarioAndre Mckenzie | SILVERHOUSE
Donovan added that the space is perfect for someone who appreciates the exceptional finishes and five-star services of living."
The Toronto residence has access to all the hotel amenities and services, including the fitness centre, indoor pool, complete concierge services, valet parking, and much more. However, it's worth noting that the condo fees are pretty high. The maintenance fee stated on the website is $4827.89, but in retrospect, maybe it's worth it...
180 University Ave., Toronto, OntarioAndre Mckenzie | SILVERHOUSE
If you ever hoped to tell someone how successful you are, just as much as Specter does, then just imagine hosting a party in this condo. The views are just so picturesque.
Besides the fantastic views, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo has prime lighting making the apartment feel so vibrant and energetic in the heart of Toronto. The 20-foot ceilings certainly do help.
180 University Ave., Toronto, OntarioAndre Mckenzie | SILVERHOUSE
A $12 million condo won't feel luxurious if the kitchen isn't as comforting as the food it'll serve, right? Luckily for those who like to cook, the kitchen in this condo has fantastic views and is big enough to make a meal for an entire family.
180 University Ave., Toronto, OntarioAndre Mckenzie | SILVERHOUSE
Also, bedrooms are quite essential when imagining your ideal Toronto home, but if you like the feeling of sleeping on a cloud, check this bedroom out — Donna would definitely approve of this place.
$12 Million Downtown Toronto Condo
180 University Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Price: $12,000,000
Address: 180 University Ave., Unit #5602, Toronto, Ontario.
Description: A gorgeous duplex condo in Toronto's Shangri-La Hotel overlooking the breathtaking cityscapes.