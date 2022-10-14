This 'Picturesque' Spot In Ontario Just Dominated A New World Ranking (PHOTOS)
And these photos show why.
Some people may tell you not to chase waterfalls, but what if the waterfall is just so close to home? Can you go after it?
Well, for many Ontarians, the most picturesque waterfall in the world is just a couple of hours from their doorstep, now you can even take a train for faster and easier access.
According to a study done by the travel agency Travelbag, Niagara Falls was named "the world's most picturesque waterfall." While the news may be exciting it may not be shocking.
Niagara Falls is arguably one of the most famous waterfalls in the world. According to Niagara Economic Development, over 13 million people visit the beautiful waterfall yearly.
"Tourism spending in the region is over $2 billion annually and has a significant impact on the local economy. It is estimated that every $100 million increase in direct revenue in tourism produces an indirect output of $69 million," they added.
Travelbag used Instagram in their research to find the most photo-worthy waterfalls around the world. As a result, Niagara Falls was the top location, and it beat spots in Brazil and the U.S.
The travel company used the most popular Instagram hashtags for waterfalls worldwide and ranked them by the most posts to their name, "revealing which you should visit to give your eyes – and camera – a real treat."
With 3,502,575 posts, Niagara Falls, Canada/U.S. came first, followed by Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe/Zambia at 300,380 posts; Iguazu Falls in Brazil/Argentina with 286,839; Multnomah Falls, U.S. had 270,997 and finally Yosemite Falls, U.S. with 215,827 posts.
In case you forgot, "Niagara Falls is actually made up of three waterfalls that span the border between Ontario, Canada and New York, USA and the falls can be accessed from either side for truly jaw-dropping views."
So, next time you're looking for an adventure and are unsure where to go, just drive down to the falls and take in the fantastic views. Don't forget to take a photo, it'll last longer.