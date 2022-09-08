Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Waterfall In Canada Is Taller Than Niagara Falls & Is Absolutely Stunning In Autumn

It's the perfect place to see fall colours!

​A person stands at the base of Montmorency Falls in Quebec. Right: A person stands at a lookout point overlooking the falls.

@familytravellerworld | Instagram, @tiffanyolivia__ | Instagram

For an incredible fall adventure, you can hike to this waterfall in Canada that's even taller than Niagara Falls and surrounded by autumn leaves when the seasons change.

Montmorency Falls in Quebec City is a stunning waterfall that makes for a spectacular sight all year long.

Located in the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, or Montmorency Falls Park, the towering cascade stands at 83 metres high, a full 30 metres taller than Niagara Falls.

Hiking to the waterfall is a great way to spend a fall day, allowing you to take in breathtaking views of the autumn foliage when the leaves change.

There are tons of different trails you can take to view the falls from many different viewpoints, but be assured that the waterfall looks incredible when viewed from any angle.

A new promenade trail below the waterfall allows you to walk to the base of the falls by crossing a footbridge, with several platforms on various levels where you can sit and admire the cascade.

There are also benches and a picnic area on the east side of the waterfall basin where you can enjoy lunch with a stunning view.

You can also take the cliffside boardwalk trail, which takes you past a lookout point where you can get views of the falls and the St. Lawrence River and leads to a suspension bridge, which is a must-visit spot to feel the waterfall beneath your feet.

You can also climb a 487-step wooden cliffside staircase from the bottom to the top of the park where you'll be able to get panoramic views of the falls and scenery and hear the power of the cascade.

During your visit, you can stop for a bite at the postcard-worthy Manoir Montmorency, where you can sit on a terrace overlooking the river.

You can also grab a cable car from the top of the cliff to get amazing views of the St. Lawrence River, Île d'Orléans and Quebec City.

Montmorency Falls

Price: $7.39 per person for daily access or $3.70 for residents of Quebec

Address: 2490 Ave Royale, Quebec City, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can visit this waterfall that's taller than Niagara Falls and explore tons of different trails and activities in the park for a perfect fall outing.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

