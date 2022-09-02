This Ontario Trail Takes You Past 5 Beautiful Waterfalls Surrounded By Autumn Colours
It's just a road trip from Toronto!
If you're looking to get lost in fall colours, then this waterfall hike in Ontario is worth a road trip. High Falls, located in Bracebridge, is home to not one but five spectacular cascades.
The scenic area is about two hours from Toronto, so you could make a day or weekend trip out of it. It's situated along the Trans Canada Trail System and boasts a stunning natural landscape.
The waterfalls are all close in proximity, so you won't have to go on a long hike to see them all. The cascades include the enchanting Pott's Falls, which is tucked away amidst the trees. You can cross a little bridge over the tumbling water, and it looks even prettier when surrounded by autumn leaves.
High Falls itself is a spectacular sight to see. You can even sit on the rocks and enjoy the views of the powerful cascade. The other waterfalls you can discover are Muskoka Canyon Falls, Little High Falls, and a man-made cascade. A lot of the area is wheelchair accessible as well.
If you're looking for more waterfalls to explore in the area, you can head to the nearby Wilson's Falls. The area features a woodland trail and a picnic spot right by the water. The 3.6-kilometre path winds through trees and along the rocks of the Canadian Shield, and you can expect to see some gorgeous scenery.
Get ready to chase multiple waterfalls at this trail in Ontario.
High Falls
Price: Free
Address: 461 Wilsons Falls Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore five waterfalls along this scenic hike.
