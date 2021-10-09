Trending Tags

fall activities in toronto

7 Waterfalls Near Toronto That Transform Into A Red & Gold Oasis Every Autumn

The views just don't get better than this. 😍

7 Waterfalls Near Toronto That Transform Into A Red & Gold Oasis Every Autumn
@pieceofcrop | Instagram, @ideasandlight | Instagram

Waterfalls are gorgeous during any time of the year, but especially during the fall, when the surrounding landscape changes into vibrant shades of red and orange.

These cascades near Toronto are hidden in an autumn paradise, and you don't want to miss these views.

Tiffany Falls

Price: $11 parking

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander along a woodland trail to this 21-metre tall waterfall, which is even more spectacular in the fall.

Website

Beamer Falls

Price: Free

Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only can you find two stunning cascades at this conservation area, but you can also take in the fall foliage from atop a lookout.

Website

Washboard Falls

Price: $11 parking

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located near Tiffany Falls, you'll find the picturesque Washboard Falls. Surrounded by tall trees and vibrant leaves, it's a magical place to visit during the autumn season.

Website

Albion Falls

Price: Free

Address: 885 Mountain Brow Blvd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take in this scenic waterfall from two viewing platforms, and the cascade is nearly as wide as it is tall.

Website

Felker's Falls

Price: Free

Address: 43 Ackland St., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful ribbon waterfall transforms into a fall paradise each season.

Website

Eugenia Falls

Price: Parking fee

Address: County Rd. 13, Eugenia, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Tumbling 30 metres into a valley, this massive waterfall will bring you gorgeous autumn views.

Website

Rockway Falls

Price: Free

Address: 1742 St Paul St. W., St. Catharines, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot features tons of towering trees and two scenic waterfalls for you to enjoy.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

