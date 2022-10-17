A New 'World-Class' University Is Coming To Ontario & It Might Be The Most Scenic One Yet
Here's what we know so far!
Many people talk about how going to university on the west coast is beautiful because of its scenic campuses, but soon enough, Ontario might be able to compete.
The University of Niagara Falls Canada announced on Monday that they will be ready to welcome students in 2024, following the Ontario government's approval.
Officials stated that "The new university will provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the 21st-Century workforce," and that the university will also give people in Ontario "major economic and employment benefits."
"Thanks to the hard work and support of the Government of Ontario, as well as Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, students from across the country will soon call our university and the City of Niagara Falls home," said Cyndi McLeod, Board Director for the University of Niagara Falls Canada and CEO of Global University Systems Canada, in a press release.
"This is a massive windfall for the City of Niagara Falls," Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said. "If there was one thing on my bucket list that we had still yet to do in a big way in our community, it was this."
The university, described as "delivering world-class, digitally-minded education," can be found in the city's downtown core and will open its doors in 2024.
You will be able to enrol in "distinctive" undergraduate and graduate programs, including "emerging technology, data analytics, business and digital media." Class sizes will be small and offer students "first class" support.
The University of Niagara Falls Canada, has received consent to offer the following five programs:
- "Honours Bachelor of Science – Biomedical Sciences.
- Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Majors in Digital Economy and Digital Marketing.
- Master of Data Analytics – Specializations in Marketing Analytics and Operations Analytics.
- Master of Management – Specializations in Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship.
- Master of Arts in Digital Media and Global Communications."
The university also prides itself on "flexibility," stating that "students can study when and how they want." In other words, you can attend in-person classes, online or hybrid.
Additionally, the university will have multiple intakes each year to help students "mix work and study to suit their personal circumstances."
So, if you love Niagara Falls and want to visit it more often, why not enroll in the new Ontario university that'll give you access all year round?