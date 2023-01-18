Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Former Maple Leafs Player Is Selling His Toronto Penthouse & It's $800K Cheaper Now (PHOTOS)

But, you'll still need millions to afford it...

199 Richmond Street West, Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Even sports stars are taking a hit in Toronto's tumultuous real estate market. Former Maple Leafs' center, Nazem Kadri, has lowered the price of his downtown Toronto penthouse by a staggering $880K.

PH102 at 199 Richmond Street West was initially listed for $5.3M in June 2022, but was taken off the market after more than 100 days without a sale. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode has now been re-listed by three brokers, Ramin Khaze, Lina Porretta, and Francesco Porretta, with a $4.5M asking price.

One of only two penthouses on the floor, the unit offers over 3,200 square feet of luxurious living space and five balconies.

Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the home on three sides, flooding every room with natural light and providing sweeping views of the Toronto skyline.

The Specs

  • Address: PH102 -199 Richmond Street West
  • Bedrooms: 3+1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 3,259 sq. ft.
  • Price: $4,500,000
  • Listed by: Forest Hill Real Estate

The home's open-concept layout was configured with entertaining in mind and allows for a seamless flow from room to room.

The kitchen features integrated Miele appliances, an espresso bar, and a large marble island. A built-in bench with sleek channel tufting can be found in the adjoined breakfast area.

The unparalleled media room is outfitted with a marble media unit with a fireplace, built-in ceiling speakers, and expansive windows.

A serene escape above the city, the oversized primary suite offers a six-piece, spa-like ensuite, a spacious walk-in closet, and a private balcony.

Luxurious and refined, warm and inviting, PH102 is, as the listing boasts, "worthy of a Stanley Cup champion."

The post Kadri Takes a Hit: Former Maple Leaf Re-Lists Penthouse with $800K Price Drop appeared first on STOREYS.

    Mira Nabulsi
    Toronto Associate Editor
    Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
