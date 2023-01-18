Former Maple Leafs Player Is Selling His Toronto Penthouse & It's $800K Cheaper Now (PHOTOS)
But, you'll still need millions to afford it...
Even sports stars are taking a hit in Toronto's tumultuous real estate market. Former Maple Leafs' center, Nazem Kadri, has lowered the price of his downtown Toronto penthouse by a staggering $880K.
PH102 at 199 Richmond Street West was initially listed for $5.3M in June 2022, but was taken off the market after more than 100 days without a sale. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode has now been re-listed by three brokers, Ramin Khaze, Lina Porretta, and Francesco Porretta, with a $4.5M asking price.
One of only two penthouses on the floor, the unit offers over 3,200 square feet of luxurious living space and five balconies.
Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the home on three sides, flooding every room with natural light and providing sweeping views of the Toronto skyline.
The Specs
- Address: PH102 -199 Richmond Street West
- Bedrooms: 3+1
- Bathrooms: 3
- Size: 3,259 sq. ft.
- Price: $4,500,000
- Listed by: Forest Hill Real Estate
The home's open-concept layout was configured with entertaining in mind and allows for a seamless flow from room to room.
The kitchen features integrated Miele appliances, an espresso bar, and a large marble island. A built-in bench with sleek channel tufting can be found in the adjoined breakfast area.
The unparalleled media room is outfitted with a marble media unit with a fireplace, built-in ceiling speakers, and expansive windows.
A serene escape above the city, the oversized primary suite offers a six-piece, spa-like ensuite, a spacious walk-in closet, and a private balcony.
Luxurious and refined, warm and inviting, PH102 is, as the listing boasts, "worthy of a Stanley Cup champion."
Living, Dining, and Kitchen
Media Room
Beds and Baths
The View
