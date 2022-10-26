Canadian Tire Founder's Huge $28M Mansion Is Up For Sale In Toronto & The Photos Are Unreal
There are 12 bathrooms in the house 🚽
Have you ever driven past all the gorgeous mansions in Toronto's Bridle Path and dreamed of the day you'd be able to afford a home there? Keep dreaming because this home is on sale for $28 million.
Canadian Tire's founder originally built this mansion at 30 High Point Road in Toronto in 1973, and it's gigantic!
The listing on Sotheby's International Realty describes the mansion as "one of Canada's most architecturally significant residences."
The home was re-designed by John C Parkin, who "created the 'International Style' in Canada." Parkin also designed Toronto Pearson International Airport and Toronto City Hall.
The concrete walls that surround the mansion are "embedded with pink and white quartz stones." And apparently, with time, the stones become more white and strong.
30 High Point Road in Toronto.Winsold 3D Media
There are 3.5 levels and eight bedrooms in this mansion. Most rooms are found on the upper levels of the house and have two sitting areas.
The interior space is over 26,000 square feet, which, if you do the math, can fit around 43 one-bedroom Toronto condos at around 600 square feet each. So yeah, take that in for a second.
Oh, the mansion also has 12 bathrooms... one for every hour of the day.
30 High Point Road in Toronto.Winsold 3D Media
The main floor has a wet bar before guests can go down a floating staircase, pass a zen garden and an atrium on their way to what can be called a teenager's dream recreational room.
30 High Point Road in Toronto.Winsold 3D Media
The listing states there is 1,700 square feet of recreational space to play games and a catering kitchen attached to the room. Superbowl Sunday just got a lot more exciting!
The house size is pretty impressive, but there are 2.12 acres of "rolling lawns, gardens, towering trees, lawns, terraces, and gardens."
Want to practice your golf swing? Well, the outdoor area has putting green spaces just for you to enjoy.
30 High Point Road in Toronto.Winsold 3D Media
The mansion has two swimming pools to allow you to swim all year round.
"When standing in the breakfast area, the floor cantilevers over the indoor swimming pool and allows you to look through the massive wall of glass to the outdoor pool," they stated.
30 High Point Road in Toronto.Winsold 3D Media
Other than 22 parking spots outside the house, this massive luxurious home comes with a 7-car garage, and it's heated—no more freezing steering wheels during the winter.
"With its greenhouse window and epoxy coating, it's unlike any garage you have ever seen," the listing states.
30 High Point Road in Toronto.Winsold 3D Media
If you'd like to raise a family, this home offers them the best living environment and is surrounded by top-notch private schools and private clubs for them to be involved in.
Canadian Tire Founder's Mansion in Toronto
30 High Point Road in Toronto.
Price: $28 million
Address: 30 High Point Rd., Toronto, ON
Description: Eight-bedroom and 12-bathroom home located in Toronto's Bridle Path.