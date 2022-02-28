Editions

Toronto Police Helped A Couple Get To City Hall For Their Wedding & Saved Their Big Day

They only had 12 minutes to make their city hall time slot!

Toronto police helping a couple get to their City Hall wedding.

Toronto police helping a couple get to their City Hall wedding.

Some couples hear church bells on their wedding day, and others hear police sirens.

Toronto Police Service helped a couple running late to their City Hall wedding make their time slot and saved their wedding day this February by offering them a ride because several roads were blocked throughout the city due to protests.

Brijesh Patel and Arohie Chopra were ready to tie the knot on February 19, but their plans didn't go off without a hitch or two, according to a Toronto Police Service Facebook post.

She had a white dress, he had a suit, and they had an appointment at City Hall, but what they didn't have was a traffic-free afternoon.

The couple ordered an Uber to City Hall, thinking they would have plenty of time to spare, but they were cutting it close to their allotted time slot due to traffic created by protests.

"When we got into the car, it said the trip would take 22 minutes," Patel told Toronto Police Service. "We needed to check in about five minutes prior to our ceremony so we thought we had enough time to get into our 30-minute slot. However, as soon as we exited the Don Valley Parkway, we noticed there were several roadblocks."

Once they realized they weren't going to make it in time, the pair jumped out of the Uber and decided to make a run for it on foot for the last 800 meters of their journey.

In a happy twist of fate, the couple spotted a Toronto police officer closing off an intersection sitting in her car, and they asked her for directions to City Hall.

Constable Marcie Beaven-Brindle was on her phone inside the vehicle but quickly moved into action to help the lovebirds.

"I asked her how do we get to City Hall because we are getting married in 12 minutes and we are not going to make it," said Patel.

"She told us she would move her car and we could drive through in our vehicle. I told her we didn't have a car and then asked if she could give us a ride."

Patel expected Beaven-Brindle to decline politely, but the officer stepped up to the duty of love and called in a replacement to cover her spot and offered up a ride.

Beaven-Brindle said the couple was "close to tears," and she felt she just "had to help them out."

"She was super professional and made sure we got there," said Patel. "It was the first time that either of us had been in the backseat of a police car. When we got [to] the entrance, we attempted to get out not realizing that the officer would have to let us out. She gave us a big hug and congratulated us," Patel added.

Patel and Chopra made their big day with two minutes to spare.

