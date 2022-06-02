Anthony Hamilton Jr Showed What It's Like Hanging Out With Drake In The 6ix & Just Wow
It's like watching an episode of KUWTK!
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hang out with Drake in Toronto, send a big thank you to Anthony Hamilton Jr for pulling back the curtain.
Hamilton Jr, a sports social media influencer, posted a vlog style video to his Twitter on May 30, giving fans an inside look into what chilling with the 6ix God himself is like.
The video starts out with Hamilton Jr flying out to Toronto and checking into a five-star room with a 24-hour Tesla car service before heading over to Drakes' mansion.
How it was hanging out with Drake! 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/NjNrIdHTnv
— Anthony Hamilton Jr (@hamilt0njr) May 31, 2022
While inside Drake's house, Hamilton Jr went to the bathroom to change for a ball game and gave viewers a mini bathroom tour. He showed off the massive space with several sun tanning beds, lit-up vanity mirrors, and seating areas, " no big deal."
After he suited up, Hamilton Jr walked through Drakes's hallway walk of fame to his gym and said, "At this point, I'm mind blown. I'm like, Anthony, what the F**k is going on?"
The video then cuts to Drake playing basketball, and Hamilton Jr comments that "Drake can actually hoop," although he says he's "not surprised."
After filming some content, the pair, the entire OVO team, and the security team got ready to head out for dinner, and Hamilton Jr showed off Drakes's impressive car collection.
Hamilton Jr says Drake gave him the keys to what looks to be a grey camo-wrapped Porshe to drive over to their private rooftop dinner with a view of the city.
To end the night, Hamilton Jr says Drake treated him to a little shopping spree at the OVO store, where get got around $3,000 worth of goodies.
But as the Drake lyric says, it's probably nothing to him because he's "just bein' friendly, dawg."