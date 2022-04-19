NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

hoarders canada

There's An Open Casting Call For 'Hoarders: Canada' & It Sounds Super Intense

Here's who should apply. 👇

Trending Staff Writer
A room stacked with clothes and trash.

A Canadian version of Hoarders is in the works, and they currently have an open casting call for participants.

The website for the show encourages those who suffer from compulsive hoarding or know someone who does to consider filling out an application.

Narcity Canada chatted with Pam McNair, an executive producer for Hoarders: Canada, about who they're looking for and how they'll be supported through the filming process and afterwards, as well.

"Hoarders: Canada accepts applications from people suffering from compulsive hoarding," said McNair. "Our show takes a compassionate look at the disease, and there is no specific age or location required to apply - and the type of hoarded objects are widely variable."

Specifically, the show is looking for someone who wants the benefit of working with doctors, therapists and cleaning professionals who can help "transition the individual into a healthier environment throughout the course of the show."

As well, they're looking for someone who is willing to accept aftercare once the show is finished shooting to ensure they have support.

"Compulsive collecting of objects and an emotional attachment or reluctance to letting go of anything is the baseline of the disease," McNair explained.

"Living in an environment that is cluttered to the point of being unable to use certain rooms as they are intended (i.e. kitchens/bathrooms/bedrooms) is a sign that the individual could use our help transforming and maintaining a safer, healthier, hygienic living environment."

McNair notes that hoarding is a disease, not a choice.

"Our series hopes to be a part of each individual’s recovery, by overcoming the stigma associated with this condition and connecting these stories to an audience with compassion and empathy," she said.

"In the process, we will help support both an environmental and emotional transformation for individuals suffering from this complicated, challenging disorder."

The series, which will be produced by Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, will have eight episodes and is expected to air in late 2022 or early 2023 on Makeful in Canada.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

