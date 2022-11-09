This Gorgeous Ontario Home Has Giant Windows With Water Views & Costs Less Than $1M
You can wake up to water views with this beautiful Ontario home for sale, and the best part is, it won't cost you millions. The lakefront property boasts gorgeous scenery and a modern living space, and it's on the market for $899,900.
The home is located in Petawawa on the shores of Percy Lake. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house has been completely renovated both inside and out.
Waterfront home for sale surrounded by fall colours.
On the main floor, you'll find an open-concept kitchen, living room, and dining room. There's a glass propane fireplace to add a comfy yet contemporary vibe to the space.
Living area with large windows.
Upstairs features two large bedrooms and a "spa-like" bathroom. The primary bedroom has sliding doors that lead to a deck with water views. You can wake up and enjoy your coffee while looking over the tranquil lake.
Bedroom with sliding door to a deck.
The home has oversized windows so you can take in the scenery from indoors and watch some spectacular sunsets. During the summer months, you can swim, kayak, and fish, and during the winter, you can ice skate across the frozen water.
Aerial view of the home.
The property includes a heated garage with a loft, so you have some extra space if guests come to stay. The home is about eight minutes from town, so it's still close to shops and amenities.
If you love the idea of waterfront living but don't want a multi-million dollar price tag, this spot could be your dream home.
Exterior of the home with balconies and large windows.
Price: $899,900
Address: 290 Rantz Rd., Petawawa, ON
Description: This lakefront property has giant windows with gorgeous views, and it's like being on vacation year-round.