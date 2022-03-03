Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario house for sale

This Luxurious Ontario Home Looks Right Onto The Water & Costs Under $1 Million (PHOTOS)

Enjoy the view from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

House for sale in Ontario for under $1 million.

House for sale in Ontario for under $1 million.

Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX

This house for sale in Ontario might look like something with a multi-million dollar price tag, but it actually costs under $1 million.

Perched on the shores of St. Mary's River in Sault Ste. Marie, the semi-detached house is on the market for $899,900. Boasting views of the water from its many large windows, you can enjoy priceless scenery everyday at this spot.

Open concept kitchen and living room. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX

The home is custom-built and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Both the exterior and interior have a sleek, modern aesthetic, and you'll find solid wood trims, floor-to-ceiling windows, and oak flooring inside. Bright white walls, vaulted ceilings, and natural light welcomes you as soon as you step into the home.

The kitchen area. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX

The open-concept living room is full of light and comes with a walkout to the private sun deck. The gas fireplace is the perfect spot to relax by on cool winter days.

The living room with a walkout to the deck. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX

The chef-inspired kitchen is any cook's dream come true, and features a grand breakfast island, custom cabinetry, and a waterfall quartz countertop.

The primary bedroom is like waking up on vacation and offers river views from the private balcony as well as a four-piece ensuite. Plus, the his and her closets mean that you'll have tons of room to store your clothes.

A bedroom in the home. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX

On the lower level, you'll discover a finished bedroom, bathroom, rec room, and walkout to the views. There's also a large storage space so you'll never run out of room.

A modern bathroom with a tub. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX

With million-dollar views for a price of under $1 million, this stunning home is a rare find!

Waterfront home for sale

Views of the river from the home.

Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX

Price: $899,900

Address: 1789 Queen St. E., Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Description: This riverfront home has floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful water views.

View Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...