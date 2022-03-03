This Luxurious Ontario Home Looks Right Onto The Water & Costs Under $1 Million (PHOTOS)
Enjoy the view from the floor-to-ceiling windows.
This house for sale in Ontario might look like something with a multi-million dollar price tag, but it actually costs under $1 million.
Perched on the shores of St. Mary's River in Sault Ste. Marie, the semi-detached house is on the market for $899,900. Boasting views of the water from its many large windows, you can enjoy priceless scenery everyday at this spot.
Open concept kitchen and living room. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX
The home is custom-built and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Both the exterior and interior have a sleek, modern aesthetic, and you'll find solid wood trims, floor-to-ceiling windows, and oak flooring inside. Bright white walls, vaulted ceilings, and natural light welcomes you as soon as you step into the home.
The kitchen area. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX
The open-concept living room is full of light and comes with a walkout to the private sun deck. The gas fireplace is the perfect spot to relax by on cool winter days.
The living room with a walkout to the deck. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX
The chef-inspired kitchen is any cook's dream come true, and features a grand breakfast island, custom cabinetry, and a waterfall quartz countertop.
The primary bedroom is like waking up on vacation and offers river views from the private balcony as well as a four-piece ensuite. Plus, the his and her closets mean that you'll have tons of room to store your clothes.
A bedroom in the home. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX
On the lower level, you'll discover a finished bedroom, bathroom, rec room, and walkout to the views. There's also a large storage space so you'll never run out of room.
A modern bathroom with a tub. Samanda Butkovich | RE/MAX
With million-dollar views for a price of under $1 million, this stunning home is a rare find!
Waterfront home for sale
Views of the river from the home.
Price: $899,900
Address: 1789 Queen St. E., Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Description: This riverfront home has floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful water views.