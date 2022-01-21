This $550K Home Near Ottawa Has A Patio On Every Level & Walls Full Of Windows
It comes with all the views!
This brand new home for sale near Ottawa does not lack when it comes to views.
The home, which is located in Cobden, has a patio on each of its three levels and floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the walls.
Featuring three bedrooms and a sleek, modern design, the house is priced at $550,000, making it cheaper than many Toronto condos.
The interior is filled with natural light and boasts views of the peaceful landscape outside.
The bedrooms are also bright and modern, and the primary bedroom is located on the third level of the home for extra privacy. It even has its own walkout to a large rooftop patio.
The home sits on one acre of land, and has a spacious detached garage for storage and parking needs.
With so many windows and three different patios, there's no shortage of places to enjoy a view at this spot.
New Home For Sale Near Ottawa
Price: $550,000
Address: 2416 Snake River Line, Cobden, ON
Description: This three-bedroom home has patios on every level and lots of windows for natural light.