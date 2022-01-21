Trending Tags

This $550K Home Near Ottawa Has A Patio On Every Level & Walls Full Of Windows

It comes with all the views!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This $550K Home Near Ottawa Has A Patio On Every Level & Walls Full Of Windows
Next Door Photos | Handout

This brand new home for sale near Ottawa does not lack when it comes to views.

The home, which is located in Cobden, has a patio on each of its three levels and floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the walls.

Next Door Photos | Handout

Featuring three bedrooms and a sleek, modern design, the house is priced at $550,000, making it cheaper than many Toronto condos.

Next Door Photos | Handout

The interior is filled with natural light and boasts views of the peaceful landscape outside.

Next Door Photos | Handout

The bedrooms are also bright and modern, and the primary bedroom is located on the third level of the home for extra privacy. It even has its own walkout to a large rooftop patio.

Next Door Photos | Handout

The home sits on one acre of land, and has a spacious detached garage for storage and parking needs.

Next Door Photos | Handout

With so many windows and three different patios, there's no shortage of places to enjoy a view at this spot.

New Home For Sale Near Ottawa

Next Door Photos | Handout

Price: $550,000

Address: 2416 Snake River Line, Cobden, ON

Description: This three-bedroom home has patios on every level and lots of windows for natural light.

View Here

