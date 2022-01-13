This Stunning Ontario Church Looks So Different Inside & It’s Cheaper Than A Toronto Condo
A true slice of heaven.
This church isn't just meant for Sunday visits.
The historic building has been transformed into a stunning home, and at $649,900 it's cheaper than a lot of Toronto condos.
According to the The National Bank of Canada's Housing Affordability Monitor report, which was published in November 2021, the median price of a Toronto condo is $669,593, so if you're looking for more space for a cheaper price tag, this converted church might just be your dream home.
Located on a tree-filled property near Ottawa, the church boasts a revamped, modern interior and peaceful surroundings.
There are two bedrooms and four bathrooms in the home, as well as a partially finished basement with its own separate entranceway.
Inside, you'll discover hardwood floors, stained glass windows, and a stairway made out of old church pews.
The spacious living room features soaring, cathedral ceilings and a sleek fireplace built into the wall.
Both bedrooms have a 3-piece bathroom and walk-in closet, and the primary bedroom has access to the second level of the deck.
With modern upgrades and features that still stay true to its past, this stunning home is like a little piece of paradise.
Church Home
Price: $649,900
Address: 3849 County Rd. 16, Fournier, ON
Description: This historic church has had a total transformation and is now a beautiful, modern home.