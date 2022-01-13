Trending Tags

This Stunning Ontario Church Looks So Different Inside & It’s Cheaper Than A Toronto Condo

A true slice of heaven.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This church isn't just meant for Sunday visits.

The historic building has been transformed into a stunning home, and at $649,900 it's cheaper than a lot of Toronto condos.

According to the The National Bank of Canada's Housing Affordability Monitor report, which was published in November 2021, the median price of a Toronto condo is $669,593, so if you're looking for more space for a cheaper price tag, this converted church might just be your dream home.

Located on a tree-filled property near Ottawa, the church boasts a revamped, modern interior and peaceful surroundings.

There are two bedrooms and four bathrooms in the home, as well as a partially finished basement with its own separate entranceway.

Inside, you'll discover hardwood floors, stained glass windows, and a stairway made out of old church pews.

The spacious living room features soaring, cathedral ceilings and a sleek fireplace built into the wall.

Both bedrooms have a 3-piece bathroom and walk-in closet, and the primary bedroom has access to the second level of the deck.

With modern upgrades and features that still stay true to its past, this stunning home is like a little piece of paradise.

Church Home

Price: $649,900

Address: 3849 County Rd. 16, Fournier, ON

Description: This historic church has had a total transformation and is now a beautiful, modern home.

View Here

