Canada's Most Popular City To Move To Has Houses For Sale RN & Some Are Under $500K

Northern Ontario, anyone?

Toronto Staff Writer
Canada's Most Popular City To Move To Has Houses For Sale RN & Some Are Under $500K
Scott Carr | Century 21, Property Guys

There are so many beautiful cities in Canada but, apparently, this Ontario city has the rest of the country beat for where Canadians want to move to.

U-Haul recently named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians moved to in 2021 and North Bay topped the list for the second year in a row.

"DIY movers coming to North Bay rose 40% year-over-year, while departures rose just 27%. Arriving customers accounted for 59.2% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in North Bay during 2021," U-Haul's report reads.

There are currently some homes for sale in the area right now, and these three are all under $500,000.

Cute Brick Bungalow

Scott Carr | Century 21

Price: $299,000

Address: 122 Milani Rd., North Bay, ON

Description: This cute, 900-square-foot brick bungalow sits on a sprawling 5,489-square-foot lot and has a deck that wraps around the home. The home currently has two bedrooms, but there is the option of converting it back to a three-bedroom if you need an extra space.

The open concept kitchen comes with appliance essentials, and the living room is filled with tons of bright light. Plus, the main floor has beautiful hardwood flooring.

This home could be great for families with children as there are elementary and secondary schools within walking distance.

View Here

A Turnkey Possibility

Property Guys

Price: $495,000

Address: 275 Fifth Ave. E., North Bay, ON

Description: With the potential of being a turnkey home, this four-bedroom house is centrally located in North Bay. The newly renovated home has brand-new windows and new flooring throughout.

The house comes built with two kitchens, and the extra kitchen could allow for the second floor to be turned into an "in-law suite."

There's plenty of natural light in the front entrance, as well as a backyard that comes with a gazebo, a garden shed, and a storage shed.

View Here

Three-bedroom Bungalow

Thomas Williams | RE/MAX

Price: $299,900

Address: 79 Tweedsmuir Dr., North Bay, ON

Description: This three-bedroom bungalow is on the market for under $300,000 and is nestled in a popular neighbourhood.

The den in the rec room downstairs could be turned into a fourth bedroom and there's already the foundation of a bathroom with a toilet installed, although the listing notes that the "lower level could use some updating."

Outside there is a fully fenced yard, and the driveway stretches to the back, providing quick and easy storage for things like boats.

View Here

