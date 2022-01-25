Trending Tags

This Is What A $1 Million Property Looks Like In Different Parts Of Canada (PHOTOS)

Imagine owning one of these!

Trending Staff Writer
This Is What A $1 Million Property Looks Like In Different Parts Of Canada (PHOTOS)
Rowena Chan | Engel & Völkers Calgary, Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax

If you've been eyeing the price of real estate recently, you're probably already aware that buying a home in Canada is pretty expensive.

While there are definitely options if you've got a tight budget, those with seven figures to spend have a wealth of options all over the country.

If you're wondering what a cool $1 million could get you in the different corners of Canada, here's a look at what's on the market in each province right now.

B.C.

Angela Marino | Engel & Völkers South Okanagan

Price: $988,000

Address: Penticton, BC

Description: This spacious three-bedroom, four-bathroom property features a stunning private rooftop terrace for cozy nights outside, as well as a gas fireplace for when it gets a bit chilly out.

The corner home is only steps from the beach and living here apparently feels like being in "vacation mode every single day."

It also has a garage that fits two cars and the main bathroom has a five-piece ensuite, complete with a freestanding soaker tub and a custom glass shower enclosure.

View Here

Alberta

Rowena Chan | Engel & Völkers Calgary

Price: $965,900

Address: Calgary, AB

Description: Ever dreamed of having a private skating rink at your disposal? If you buy this property, you could live out that fantasy!

Located in a prime location in Calgary with both nature and downtown surrounding you, this apartment also has a 24-hour concierge and security, as well as fitness and entertainment facilities.

View Here

Saskatchewan

Betty Lou Gaudette | RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

Price: $999,000

Address: 10 McNiven Place, Regina, SK

Description: If you've got a big family, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house might just be what you need to keep everyone from getting in each other's way.

The property features "windows galore" and has both large indoor and outdoor spaces for all of your entertaining needs.

As well as some seriously impressive upgrades, the basement also has a rec room, so you can shoo your kids down there when they become too much.

View Here

Manitoba

Max Bachman | C21 Brokers / Century 21 Bachman & Associates

Price: $999,999

Address: 221 Wellington Cres, Winnipeg, MB

Description: Melt into luxury in this penthouse condo with sunken floors, marble tiles, and floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in so much sunlight.

The larger bedroom has a three-piece bath set and there's also a double balcony for you to enjoy the views of the river after a long day.

View Here

Ontario

Muhammad Khan | RE/MAX Rouge River Realty Ltd

Price: $999,000

Address: 75 Perfitt Cres Central, Ajax, ON

Description: This open concept home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and high-vaulted ceilings that make the space seem even bigger.

It's close to elementary schools, high schools, grocery stores and is car-friendly, so pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away.

View Here

Quebec

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers Montréal Westmount

Price: $999,000

Address: Old Montréal, QC

Description: Say bonjour to a gorgeous corner penthouse suite with views overlooking the historic Le Calliere.

It has two bedrooms as well as a private balcony and a rooftop terrace which is perfect for drinks in the summer. Best of all, it's located within walking distance of all of the charming sights and restaurants that the Old Port has to offer.

View Here

Nova Scotia

Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Price: $975,000

Address: Cape George Estates, NS

Description: If you're looking for space, this property plot is over ten acres large and truly lets you be one with nature with all of the gorgeous surroundings.

You can enjoy waterfront views from your deck, cozy up to a fireplace indoors or get your fun on with the fully furnished basement bar that comes with "additional toys."

View Here

P.E.I.

Kris Fournier | RE/MAX Charlottetown Realty

Price: $679,000

Address: 104 Macrae Dr, Charlottetown, PE

Description: It's a little more spacious than Anne of Green Gable's house, but it still has plenty of charm!

This five-bed, three-bath home features a large main bedroom with a walk-in closet and a three-piece ensuite. The downstairs area has a fully separate apartment with a kitchen, living room and dining room that you could possibly rent out.

View Here

New Brunswick

Richard Pellerin | RE/MAX Quality Real Estate Inc

Price: $989,000

Address: 279 Johnston Point Rd, Johnston Point, NB

Description: If you're looking for space, this two-year-old home sits on 34 acres of land and offers access to your very own private beach.

While the house itself may not be very large, there is also a storage barn as well as a detached heated double garage. There isn't a lot nearby, which is perfect if you like things a bit on the quieter side.

View Here

Newfoundland

Brad Colbert | RE/MAX Realty Specialists LTD

Price: $899,900

Address: 8 Ivys Way, Logy Bay, NL

Description: And if you have $1 million to spend, this property comes in at about $100K below that. This large property has beautiful views of St.John's, Logy Bay-Middle Cove and Outer Cove. It also has a giant wrap-around porch and a covered deck which gives plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

View Here

