Here's What Type Of Home You Can Buy For $100K Or Less In Each Canadian Province

Some actually cost way less than $100,000!

Deanna Parks | Century 21

The cost of buying a home in Canada is no joke and the prices you see online can sometimes be enough to make you close your internet browser immediately.

So, what can $100,000 actually get you in Canada? Well, the short answer is that it all depends on where you live!

While in some places you can find multiple property listings for under $99,999, in other places (even places that typically have a less expensive market) all you can find is a plot of land.

If you're lucky enough to have six figures to spend on a home, here's the type of property you could get in each market based on active listings.

P.E.I.

Charlie Schurman | RE/MAX

Price: $75,000

Address: 311 Launching Rd., Cardigan, PEI

Description: If you're looking to break ground on your own, this 75-acre plot is yours to do whatever you want with. You can build a luxury home, a cute cabin, or anything you have your heart set on.

Just remember you'll need to put some money aside to, well, build!

View Here

Nova Scotia

Deanna Parks | Century 21

Price: $62,500

Address: 831 Moser River North Rd., Moser River, NS

Description: This surprisingly affordable one-bed, one-bath, 775-square-foot property has a gorgeous yard that backs onto nature trails for the adventurous types. It's a nice, quiet area off the beaten track, so your privacy will always be respected.

View Here

New Brunswick

Ted de Winter | RE/MAX

Price: $84,900

Address: 138 Magnolia Ave., Sussex, NB

Description: This one-bed, one-and-a-half-bathroom house boasts 578 square feet, which is ideal for those either getting started on their first home or settling down into retirement.

It has a new wood-burning stove with an added flue between the living room and kitchen that disperses the heat nice and evenly. Cozy!

View Here

Newfoundland & Labrador

Jacqueline Mews | RE/MAX

Price: $72,000

Address: 15 Eltero Park, Bishop's Falls, NL

Description: If you're looking for something a bit smaller that has tons of modern perks, this might be the spot for you. Over the past few years, it's had a bathroom renovation, new windows and brand new appliances.

View Here

Quebec

Raynald Demers | Century 21

Price: $99,500

Address: 105 Rue de la Tourbe #306, Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC

Description: With stunning views of Mont Sainte-Anne, this studio apartment gives you a reason to want to open your blinds every day. It has convenient in-building laundry and a cozy fireplace to snuggle up in front of.

Perhaps the best part is that it could be yours for less than $100,000.

View Here

Ontario

Nathan Hogan | Century 21

Price: $98,500

Address: 804 McMillan St., Thunder Bay, ON

Description: It's hard to find a place for under $100K in Ontario, but if you're willing to put in a little TLC, this could be the spot for you. It has a fenced-in yard, which is great for kids or pets to run around in, and has hardwood flooring for easy cleanup.

View Here

Manitoba

Linda Van den Broek | RE/MAX

Price: $96,000

Address: 1-445 Marion St., Winnipeg, MB

Description: This one-bed, one-bathroom condo might just be the perfect new home for you and your fur baby since it's pet-friendly. Grocery stores and parks are only a few short minutes away by foot. It's not too expensive, either!

View Here

Saskatchewan

Jocelyn Pryhitka | RE/MAX

Price: $100,000

Address: 537 Fifth St. N.E., Ituna, SK

Description: This three-bed, two-bathroom house is big enough to ensure your family members won't all be on top of each other. There's also a large porch to be enjoyed during warmer weather and a sizeable backyard to enjoy during the summer months.

View Here

Alberta

Debbie Mitzner | RE/MAX

Price: $65,000

Address: 20-6724 17 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB

Description: This sweet little property lists itself as "expansive not expensive." It's close to transit, has a fenced-in backyard, and is located in a quiet area of Calgary so you can have some peace.

View Here

B.C.

Deb Trand | RE/MAX

Price: $69,000

Address: 4559 Timberline Cres, #626d, Fernie, BC

Description: Lastly, this two-bed, two-bathroom townhouse looks all kinds of snuggly. It also has really cool facilities, like an outdoor heated pool, hot tubs, a fitness centre, a sauna and a spa.

This is actually a quarter share ownership deal, which means you'll only have the home for around 13 weeks each year. It is a ridiculous market in B.C., after all!

View Here

