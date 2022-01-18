Here's What Type Of Home You Can Buy For $100K Or Less In Each Canadian Province
Some actually cost way less than $100,000!
The cost of buying a home in Canada is no joke and the prices you see online can sometimes be enough to make you close your internet browser immediately.
So, what can $100,000 actually get you in Canada? Well, the short answer is that it all depends on where you live!
While in some places you can find multiple property listings for under $99,999, in other places (even places that typically have a less expensive market) all you can find is a plot of land.
If you're lucky enough to have six figures to spend on a home, here's the type of property you could get in each market based on active listings.
P.E.I.
Price: $75,000
Address: 311 Launching Rd., Cardigan, PEI
Description: If you're looking to break ground on your own, this 75-acre plot is yours to do whatever you want with. You can build a luxury home, a cute cabin, or anything you have your heart set on.
Just remember you'll need to put some money aside to, well, build!
Nova Scotia
Price: $62,500
Address: 831 Moser River North Rd., Moser River, NS
Description: This surprisingly affordable one-bed, one-bath, 775-square-foot property has a gorgeous yard that backs onto nature trails for the adventurous types. It's a nice, quiet area off the beaten track, so your privacy will always be respected.
New Brunswick
Price: $84,900
Address: 138 Magnolia Ave., Sussex, NB
Description: This one-bed, one-and-a-half-bathroom house boasts 578 square feet, which is ideal for those either getting started on their first home or settling down into retirement.
It has a new wood-burning stove with an added flue between the living room and kitchen that disperses the heat nice and evenly. Cozy!
Newfoundland & Labrador
Price: $72,000
Address: 15 Eltero Park, Bishop's Falls, NL
Description: If you're looking for something a bit smaller that has tons of modern perks, this might be the spot for you. Over the past few years, it's had a bathroom renovation, new windows and brand new appliances.
Quebec
Price: $99,500
Address: 105 Rue de la Tourbe #306, Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC
Description: With stunning views of Mont Sainte-Anne, this studio apartment gives you a reason to want to open your blinds every day. It has convenient in-building laundry and a cozy fireplace to snuggle up in front of.
Perhaps the best part is that it could be yours for less than $100,000.
Ontario
Price: $98,500
Address: 804 McMillan St., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: It's hard to find a place for under $100K in Ontario, but if you're willing to put in a little TLC, this could be the spot for you. It has a fenced-in yard, which is great for kids or pets to run around in, and has hardwood flooring for easy cleanup.
Manitoba
Price: $96,000
Address: 1-445 Marion St., Winnipeg, MB
Description: This one-bed, one-bathroom condo might just be the perfect new home for you and your fur baby since it's pet-friendly. Grocery stores and parks are only a few short minutes away by foot. It's not too expensive, either!
Saskatchewan
Price: $100,000
Address: 537 Fifth St. N.E., Ituna, SK
Description: This three-bed, two-bathroom house is big enough to ensure your family members won't all be on top of each other. There's also a large porch to be enjoyed during warmer weather and a sizeable backyard to enjoy during the summer months.
Alberta
Price: $65,000
Address: 20-6724 17 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Description: This sweet little property lists itself as "expansive not expensive." It's close to transit, has a fenced-in backyard, and is located in a quiet area of Calgary so you can have some peace.
B.C.
Price: $69,000
Address: 4559 Timberline Cres, #626d, Fernie, BC
Description: Lastly, this two-bed, two-bathroom townhouse looks all kinds of snuggly. It also has really cool facilities, like an outdoor heated pool, hot tubs, a fitness centre, a sauna and a spa.
This is actually a quarter share ownership deal, which means you'll only have the home for around 13 weeks each year. It is a ridiculous market in B.C., after all!