6 Homes For Sale In Canada That Have Serious Modern Castle Vibes (PHOTOS)
Anyone got $20 million lying around?
While Canada's housing market can be a little overwhelming — especially as house prices continue to rise — it can be fun to look at luxury properties just to window shop!
While there aren't any actual castles for sale in Canada at the moment, there are some that have serious castle vibes that look so majestic and might help you live out your Disney daydreams.
Whistler, B.C.
Maggi Thornhill | Engel & Völkers Whistler
Price: $13,750,000
Address: Whistler, B.C.
Description: This regal property is apparently one of "Whistler's most notable and distinctive homes" and it has all kinds of cool features.
As well as a sunken outdoor hot tub to soak in after a long day on the slopes, there's also a 30-foot jet pool with a waterfall feature, a steam room, and of course, a wine cellar. Yum!
Lincoln, Ontario
Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Völkers Oakville
Price: $5,490,000
Address: Lincoln, ON
Description: This secluded estate sits on top of the Niagara escarpment, so it of course comes with a huge wine cellar to store all of the local bottles.
It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two stocked ponds and lots of space for entertaining. Even Rapunzel would be proud of those turrets!
St. Catharines, Ontario
Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville
Price: $6,295,000
Address: St. Catharines, ON
Description: This Queen Anne manor sits right on the bank of Lake Ontario and features "stained glass windows, turrets, covered wrap-around porches and balconies, elaborate gables, and monumental chimneys."
It features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two garages, six spots to eat, and a built-in elevator. Fancy!
Calgary, Alberta
Jessica Chan | RE/MAX Real Estate
Price: $2,988,800
Address: Calgary, Alberta
Description: You know that scene in Beauty And The Beast where they come down the staircase for dinner? This listing definitely has those vibes.
This spacious home has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and a library with built-in bookshelves. Belle would almost certainly love it here.
Sutton, Quebec
David O'Malley | Engel & Völkers Montréal
Price: $5,499,000
Address: Sutton, QC
Description: If this property looks familiar to you, it's because it's where Adele filmed the "Easy On Me" music video, which would definitely be something fun to brag about to your guests.
It also comes with a vineyard and all the equipment for making ice wine, red, white and port, so you might be picking up a boozy new skill as well.
Rural Foothills County, Alberta
Ron Carriere | RE/MAX Landan Real Estate
Price: $2,800,000
Address: Rural Foothills County, AB
Description: This is a property made for coziness. It's a Tudor-style English manor with four fireplaces and an "elaborate use of stone, wood finishing and timber beams."
It also comes with a log cabin that houses a professional-grade sauna for ultimate luxury. Cinderella who, right?