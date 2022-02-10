Sections

canadian housing market

6 Homes For Sale In Canada That Have Serious Modern Castle Vibes (PHOTOS)

Anyone got $20 million lying around?

Trending Staff Writer
Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Völkers Oakville, Jessica Chan | RE/MAX Real Estate

While Canada's housing market can be a little overwhelming — especially as house prices continue to rise — it can be fun to look at luxury properties just to window shop!

While there aren't any actual castles for sale in Canada at the moment, there are some that have serious castle vibes that look so majestic and might help you live out your Disney daydreams.

Whistler, B.C.

Maggi Thornhill | Engel & Völkers Whistler

Price: $13,750,000

Address: Whistler, B.C.

Description: This regal property is apparently one of "Whistler's most notable and distinctive homes" and it has all kinds of cool features.

As well as a sunken outdoor hot tub to soak in after a long day on the slopes, there's also a 30-foot jet pool with a waterfall feature, a steam room, and of course, a wine cellar. Yum!

View Here

Lincoln, Ontario

Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Völkers Oakville

Price: $5,490,000

Address: Lincoln, ON

Description: This secluded estate sits on top of the Niagara escarpment, so it of course comes with a huge wine cellar to store all of the local bottles.

It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two stocked ponds and lots of space for entertaining. Even Rapunzel would be proud of those turrets!

View Here

St. Catharines, Ontario

Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville

Price: $6,295,000

Address: St. Catharines, ON

Description: This Queen Anne manor sits right on the bank of Lake Ontario and features "stained glass windows, turrets, covered wrap-around porches and balconies, elaborate gables, and monumental chimneys."

It features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two garages, six spots to eat, and a built-in elevator. Fancy!

View Here

Calgary, Alberta

Jessica Chan | RE/MAX Real Estate

Price: $2,988,800

Address: Calgary, Alberta

Description: You know that scene in Beauty And The Beast where they come down the staircase for dinner? This listing definitely has those vibes.

This spacious home has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and a library with built-in bookshelves. Belle would almost certainly love it here.

View Here

Sutton, Quebec

David O'Malley | Engel & Völkers Montréal

Price: $5,499,000

Address: Sutton, QC

Description: If this property looks familiar to you, it's because it's where Adele filmed the "Easy On Me" music video, which would definitely be something fun to brag about to your guests.

It also comes with a vineyard and all the equipment for making ice wine, red, white and port, so you might be picking up a boozy new skill as well.

View Here

Rural Foothills County, Alberta

Ron Carriere | RE/MAX Landan Real Estate

Price: $2,800,000

Address: Rural Foothills County, AB

Description: This is a property made for coziness. It's a Tudor-style English manor with four fireplaces and an "elaborate use of stone, wood finishing and timber beams."

It also comes with a log cabin that houses a professional-grade sauna for ultimate luxury. Cinderella who, right?

View Here

