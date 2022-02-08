Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver houses for sale

This Stunning $22.8M Mansion In BC Has Over 15 Rooms & A Giant Walk-In Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)

It even has its own private elevator!

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Stunning $22.8M Mansion In BC Has Over 15 Rooms & A Giant Walk-In Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

A $22.8 million mansion in B.C. that has over 15 bedrooms and a giant walk-in wine cellar is for sale, and it looks absolutely stunning.

The European-style luxury mansion is located in West Vancouver, B.C. — a highly desirable area known for its beautiful homes.

Not only do you get some amazing panoramic ocean views from the house, but you also get incredible mountain views.

According to the listing, the home was built in 2018 and comes with seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, six parking spaces,12,254 square feet of living space, and a private elevator.

It looks like a dream home.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

It looks like it's made for royalty.

It has about an acre of lawn area, and a garden surrounds the mansion. The yard also comes with gorgeous landscaping, palm trees, and a massive pool.

You'll feel like you're on vacation just sitting in the backyard.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

The home is "reminiscent of the great villas in Italy," said the listing, with a grand entryway and Mediterranean-style architecture.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

Imagine waking up in the morning and sipping on your coffee to these amazing Vancouver views.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

The interior design of this massive home gives off elegant European vibes.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

A massive entryway with a double staircase holds a custom Austrian crystal chandelier, which hangs from a 20-foot ceiling.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

The pool parties at this mansion would be absolutely epic.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

Calling all wine enthusiasts — this home comes with a giant wine cellar.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

The modern kitchen has custom Italian imported counters and a beautiful island.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

If you were looking to host in this home, it has all of the amenities for it — including an epic movie theatre.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

The entire home absolutely lights up at night.

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

The price of the home is steep, but the property is incredible — down to every last detail.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian housing market

Ontario Could Build 1.5M Homes Over The Next Decade & Here's Why It Could Happen

The Housing Affordability Task Force is calling it an "ambitious but achievable target."

Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

There's a chance that the Ontario government could build 1.5 million homes in the next ten years if they follow the recommendations put out by the task force focused on addressing the housing crisis in the province.

Ontario's Housing Affordability Task Force published its recommendations on February 8, which provided the provincial government with options on how to deal with the housing supply crisis.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

This Ontario City Has The Fastest Rising House Prices In The Country & Here's Why

No, it's not Toronto.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

There's no doubt that buying a house in Toronto is a next-to-impossible feat, which has pushed many first-time homebuyers outside of the GTA to get their foot in the housing market. Since so many out-of-towners are moving to this one Ontario city, their house prices jumped up so much so that it had the highest growth rate in all the country toward the end of last year.

In a recent Royal LePage article, the real estate company pointed to Kingston as the city that's seen the highest home price appreciation rate in all of Canada last quarter.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Toronto Home Prices Are Now Officially Higher Than Vancouver & Here's What Has Caused It

While many thought we’d never see the day, it’s finally happened.

Mirko Vitali | Dreamstime, Natalia Bratslavsky | Dreamstime

Toronto is now outpacing Vancouver when it comes to home prices, taking the crown for Canada’s most expensive housing market.

Toronto’s composite MLS HPI benchmark ($1.26 million) edged out Vancouver’s ($1.255 million) in January, according to a report by RBC Economist Robert Hogue. Known for its notoriously pricey home costs, Vancouver has held the title of Canada’s most expensive market for decades — and by a wide margin.

“It’s a stunning development though not entirely surprising considering how hot the Toronto-area market has become, especially since the fall,” writes Hogue. “Toronto’s benchmark price soared over the past five months, including a mind-blowing 4.3% monthly increase — or nearly $52,000 — in January alone. Vancouver prices have accelerated as well, just not to the same extent.”

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

7 Mistakes First-Time Home Buyers Always Make, According To A Real Estate Expert

Calling all rookies! 🏡

Daniel Krylov | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

Buying your first home can be pretty daunting and it can seem impossible to know where to start when searching for a property in Canada.

Jordan Bieri, a residential real estate broker, chatted with Narcity about the biggest mistakes rookies always make and how to go into the process as prepared as possible.

Keep Reading Show less