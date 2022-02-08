This Stunning $22.8M Mansion In BC Has Over 15 Rooms & A Giant Walk-In Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)
It even has its own private elevator!
A $22.8 million mansion in B.C. that has over 15 bedrooms and a giant walk-in wine cellar is for sale, and it looks absolutely stunning.
The European-style luxury mansion is located in West Vancouver, B.C. — a highly desirable area known for its beautiful homes.
Not only do you get some amazing panoramic ocean views from the house, but you also get incredible mountain views.
According to the listing, the home was built in 2018 and comes with seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, six parking spaces,12,254 square feet of living space, and a private elevator.
It looks like a dream home.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
It looks like it's made for royalty.
It has about an acre of lawn area, and a garden surrounds the mansion. The yard also comes with gorgeous landscaping, palm trees, and a massive pool.
You'll feel like you're on vacation just sitting in the backyard.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
The home is "reminiscent of the great villas in Italy," said the listing, with a grand entryway and Mediterranean-style architecture.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
Imagine waking up in the morning and sipping on your coffee to these amazing Vancouver views.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
The interior design of this massive home gives off elegant European vibes.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
A massive entryway with a double staircase holds a custom Austrian crystal chandelier, which hangs from a 20-foot ceiling.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
The pool parties at this mansion would be absolutely epic.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
Calling all wine enthusiasts — this home comes with a giant wine cellar.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
The modern kitchen has custom Italian imported counters and a beautiful island.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
If you were looking to host in this home, it has all of the amenities for it — including an epic movie theatre.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
The entire home absolutely lights up at night.
Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty
The price of the home is steep, but the property is incredible — down to every last detail.