This Gorgeous Riverfront Home In BC Is Steps Away From The Water & Only Costs $550K
You could fish from your backyard!
You can live right on the water at this house that's for sale in B.C., and it's actually kind of affordable.
Okay yes, $500,000 might seem like a lot of money to spend on a home to people living in other parts of Canada, but for anyone living in B.C. — this is basically a steal.
The average condo in Vancouver goes for $802,591, according to Remax, and this place has way more space. Plus, it's actually beautifully designed.
The gorgeous riverfront home even comes with an amazing backyard that's just steps away from the water.
The listing said that this house is located in Vanderhoof, B.C, and comes with a half-acre of land.
Outside view of home for sale in B.C.LandQuest
The backyard looks super peaceful, looking out on the calm water.
River, dock and grass in backyard of home.LandQuest
The riverfront property is definitely made to fit a decent-sized family with three bathrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
Vaulted ceilings throughout the home give a huge open airy touch so you will never feel cramped here — unlike a condo in Downtown Vancouver.
Living space with vaulted ceilings in home.LandQuest
The kitchen is spacious with dark cherry wood cabinets.
Kitchen with cherry wood cabinets in the home.LandQuest
There is a cozy wood-burning fireplace inside and a large fire-pit outdoors to keep you warm throughout the winter.
River, fire-pit and grass in backyard of home.LandQuest
River views from the deck are impeccable here.
Patio views form the home.LandQuest
If you could see yourself settling down here — you know there will be lots of space for any family members or pets.
Riverfront Country Estate
Price: $550,000
Address: 510 Reid Dr., Vanderhoof, BC