Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc real estate

This Waterfront Resort With 3 Log Cabins In BC Is For Sale & It Could Be Your New Business

Time to be your own boss!

​View of resort cabin in the snow. Right: Lake beside the property.

View of resort cabin in the snow. Right: Lake beside the property.

LandQuest

If you've dreamed about being your own boss, buying this property could be the answer! This waterfront resort is for sale in B.C. and it comes with three dreamy wooden cabins.

The massive resort also has a huge campground, RV space, and even a motel for future guests to enjoy.

It's a great business opportunity just in time for the warm summer months.

Plus, you'll get to live there. Imagine waking up to the serene water in front of you, in the middle of nature.

A cozy cabin on the resort.LandQuest

The resort is like a little piece of paradise, where you and guests can relax.

Motel view from the lake.LandQuest

This resort and campground is located in the Cariboo region of B.C. and has the potential to be open year-round.

Cozy log cabins at the resort in snow.LandQuest

It looks so peaceful, situated right along Nimpo Lake with mountain views in the backdrop.

The lake would be a great spot to fish or canoe in the summer.

Lake beside resort frozen.LandQuest

Currently, the resort is named Chilcotin’s Waterfront Resort and Motel but you could change it.

Main entrance to RV park on resort.LandQuest

Each cabin on the resort is a beautiful little log home that gives ultimate cozy vibes.

Outside view of the deck at a cabin.LandQuest

The entire resort truly gives a feeling of being out in the wilderness but staying comfortable while doing so.

Inside view of large cabin at resort.LandQuest

The charming wooden motel on the property comes with six units and they each have their own separate kitchen.

Motel at resort in snow.LandQuest

The best part about the entire location of this property is the amazing sunsets you can catch here.

Sunset views from resort.LandQuest

It really looks like it is one of the most dreamy resorts in B.C.

Chilcotin’s Waterfront Resort and Motel

Cabins at resort in the snow.

LandQuest

Price: $1.1 Million

Address: 1874 Otter Rd., Nimpo Lake, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...