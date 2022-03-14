This Waterfront Resort With 3 Log Cabins In BC Is For Sale & It Could Be Your New Business
Time to be your own boss!
If you've dreamed about being your own boss, buying this property could be the answer! This waterfront resort is for sale in B.C. and it comes with three dreamy wooden cabins.
The massive resort also has a huge campground, RV space, and even a motel for future guests to enjoy.
It's a great business opportunity just in time for the warm summer months.
Plus, you'll get to live there. Imagine waking up to the serene water in front of you, in the middle of nature.
A cozy cabin on the resort.LandQuest
The resort is like a little piece of paradise, where you and guests can relax.
Motel view from the lake.LandQuest
This resort and campground is located in the Cariboo region of B.C. and has the potential to be open year-round.
Cozy log cabins at the resort in snow.LandQuest
It looks so peaceful, situated right along Nimpo Lake with mountain views in the backdrop.
The lake would be a great spot to fish or canoe in the summer.
Lake beside resort frozen.LandQuest
Currently, the resort is named Chilcotin’s Waterfront Resort and Motel but you could change it.
Main entrance to RV park on resort.LandQuest
Each cabin on the resort is a beautiful little log home that gives ultimate cozy vibes.
Outside view of the deck at a cabin.LandQuest
The entire resort truly gives a feeling of being out in the wilderness but staying comfortable while doing so.
Inside view of large cabin at resort.LandQuest
The charming wooden motel on the property comes with six units and they each have their own separate kitchen.
Motel at resort in snow.LandQuest
The best part about the entire location of this property is the amazing sunsets you can catch here.
Sunset views from resort.LandQuest
It really looks like it is one of the most dreamy resorts in B.C.
Chilcotin’s Waterfront Resort and Motel
Cabins at resort in the snow.
Price: $1.1 Million
Address: 1874 Otter Rd., Nimpo Lake, BC