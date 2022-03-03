Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc houses for sale

This Cozy Log Home For Sale In BC Comes With A Farm & Is Set Up For 'Self-Sufficient Living'

It has stunning lake views!

The outside of the log home. Right: The living room of the log home.

The outside of the log home. Right: The living room of the log home.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

This log home for sale in B.C. gives a super cozy vibe and is even set up for you to live "self-sufficiently" with a massive farm.

You can say goodbye to expensive grocery store runs and embrace the country life if you buy this house. Plus, it's only listed for $595,000 — which is way cheaper than the average Vancouver condo price of $775,700, according to WOWA.

The listing even said that this home is set up perfectly for "country living," and even has some stunning lake views of Ootsa Lake in Wistaria.

It also said that Wistaria, B.C. is "a hidden gem yet to be discovered by most."

You can enjoy the laid-back farm life in the little town, and breathe in the amazing untouched nature around it.

If you buy this home in B.C. you're also getting a 146-acre farm with it — where you can grow your own food.

The outside of the log home. LandQuest Realty Corp.

There is a fence around the property too so you can even get some animals to have the full farm experience. If you've always dreamed of owning some horses or cows in a scenic small town — this is your chance.

The home itself has a classic log cabin vibe to it, with a wood stove to cozy up next to in the winter.

The living room of the log home. The living room of the log home. LandQuest Realty Corp.

It also has a cool loft that looks over the main floor — where the master bedroom is.

The living room of the log home. LandQuest Realty Corp.

Plus, the basement is fully finished and has two bedrooms and lots of storage space.

The basement of the log home. LandQuest Realty Corp.

The listing said that this property is surrounded by the Tweedsmuir Park and Chipman mountain range. Imagine having your morning coffee while looking out at the mountains.

It makes just about anyone want to leave the city and move here.

The listing mentions that cougars, bears, and moose pass through the property on a regular basis — so you'll have some interesting neighbours too.

Log Home on Acreage with Lake Views

The outside of the log home.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Price: $595,000

Address: Wistaria, B.C.

Listing

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...