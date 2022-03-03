This Cozy Log Home For Sale In BC Comes With A Farm & Is Set Up For 'Self-Sufficient Living'
It has stunning lake views!
This log home for sale in B.C. gives a super cozy vibe and is even set up for you to live "self-sufficiently" with a massive farm.
You can say goodbye to expensive grocery store runs and embrace the country life if you buy this house. Plus, it's only listed for $595,000 — which is way cheaper than the average Vancouver condo price of $775,700, according to WOWA.
The listing even said that this home is set up perfectly for "country living," and even has some stunning lake views of Ootsa Lake in Wistaria.
It also said that Wistaria, B.C. is "a hidden gem yet to be discovered by most."
You can enjoy the laid-back farm life in the little town, and breathe in the amazing untouched nature around it.
If you buy this home in B.C. you're also getting a 146-acre farm with it — where you can grow your own food.
There is a fence around the property too so you can even get some animals to have the full farm experience. If you've always dreamed of owning some horses or cows in a scenic small town — this is your chance.
The home itself has a classic log cabin vibe to it, with a wood stove to cozy up next to in the winter.
The living room of the log home. LandQuest Realty Corp.
It also has a cool loft that looks over the main floor — where the master bedroom is.
Plus, the basement is fully finished and has two bedrooms and lots of storage space.
The basement of the log home. LandQuest Realty Corp.
The listing said that this property is surrounded by the Tweedsmuir Park and Chipman mountain range. Imagine having your morning coffee while looking out at the mountains.
It makes just about anyone want to leave the city and move here.
The listing mentions that cougars, bears, and moose pass through the property on a regular basis — so you'll have some interesting neighbours too.
Log Home on Acreage with Lake Views
The outside of the log home.
Price: $595,000
Address: Wistaria, B.C.