This Bed & Breakfast That’s For Sale In A Stunning BC Surf Town Comes With A Sauna
It also comes with two tiny houses and a hot tub!
There is an entire Bed and Breakfast is for sale and it's in a super cute surf town in B.C. — plus, it has a sauna.
The dreamy business is right by a beach, making it the perfect vacation spot for your future guests. Or you can keep the entire property for yourself, and cozy up in one of the three homes on site.
The listing for this spot, which is located in Tofino, B.C., said that it is called the Slack Tide Inn and right now is family-run. It's right across from Cox Bay beach, which gives off some major Hawaii vibes.
The town of Tofino as a whole is known for its amazing waves, beautiful rainforest, and epic views. Being able to live there would be a dream come true for most people.
With this property, you could live that classic West Coast life and surf all day long.
Also, you could keep it running as a business and make some money.
Plus — if you've always wanted to run your own B&B — this real estate opportunity is the perfect purchase to do so.
Slack Tide Inn from the front.LandQuest Realty Corporation
The home is located just minutes away from the ocean and is surrounded by lush green forest.
Slack Tide Inn surrounded by forest.LandQuest Realty Corporation
The main house has two levels, with the owner's portion on top
The top-level has two bedrooms, a super unique loft, and an airy kitchen.
Residents kitchen and loft area.LandQuest Realty Corporation
Each suite for guests has its own separate entrance — so anyone staying at the B&B will not have to walk through your portion of the home.
Picture of one separate suite for B&B guests.LandQuest Realty Corporation
On the inside, the decor colourful really gives off Californian surfer vibes.
Picture of colourful interior decorations that resemble Californian surfer style.LandQuest Realty Corporation
The home even has an outdoor shower, hot tub, and cozy sauna to warm up on those cold winter days.
Who wouldn't want to shower in nature?
Picture of the walkway to a sauna in the forest outside.LandQuest Realty Corporation
The hot tub and sauna are literally surrounded by a rainforest, which is so cool.
Picture of the sauna surrounded by forest.LandQuest Realty Corporation
The amenities really sell it.
Picture of the hot tub surrounded by forest.LandQuest Realty Corporation
It also has the perfect outdoor deck area to BBQ and enjoy with friends in the summertime.
With this spot — you would seriously never be bored.
Slack Tide Inn
Price: $2.39 million
Address: 1430 Pacific Rim Highway., Tofino, BC