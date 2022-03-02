Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

This Bed & Breakfast That’s For Sale In A Stunning BC Surf Town Comes With A Sauna

It also comes with two tiny houses and a hot tub!

Slack Tide Inn from the front. Right: Beach in Tofino, B.C.

Slack Tide Inn from the front. Right: Beach in Tofino, B.C.

LandQuest Realty Corp, Russ Heinl | Dreamstime

There is an entire Bed and Breakfast is for sale and it's in a super cute surf town in B.C. — plus, it has a sauna.

The dreamy business is right by a beach, making it the perfect vacation spot for your future guests. Or you can keep the entire property for yourself, and cozy up in one of the three homes on site.

The listing for this spot, which is located in Tofino, B.C., said that it is called the Slack Tide Inn and right now is family-run. It's right across from Cox Bay beach, which gives off some major Hawaii vibes.

The town of Tofino as a whole is known for its amazing waves, beautiful rainforest, and epic views. Being able to live there would be a dream come true for most people.

With this property, you could live that classic West Coast life and surf all day long.

Also, you could keep it running as a business and make some money.

Plus — if you've always wanted to run your own B&B — this real estate opportunity is the perfect purchase to do so.

Slack Tide Inn from the front.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The home is located just minutes away from the ocean and is surrounded by lush green forest.

Slack Tide Inn surrounded by forest.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The main house has two levels, with the owner's portion on top

The top-level has two bedrooms, a super unique loft, and an airy kitchen.

Residents kitchen and loft area.LandQuest Realty Corporation

Each suite for guests has its own separate entrance — so anyone staying at the B&B will not have to walk through your portion of the home.

Picture of one separate suite for B&B guests.LandQuest Realty Corporation

On the inside, the decor colourful really gives off Californian surfer vibes.

Picture of colourful interior decorations that resemble Californian surfer style.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The home even has an outdoor shower, hot tub, and cozy sauna to warm up on those cold winter days.

Who wouldn't want to shower in nature?

Picture of the walkway to a sauna in the forest outside.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The hot tub and sauna are literally surrounded by a rainforest, which is so cool.

Picture of the sauna surrounded by forest.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The amenities really sell it.

PciPicture of the hot tub surrounded by forest.LandQuest Realty Corporation

It also has the perfect outdoor deck area to BBQ and enjoy with friends in the summertime.

LandQuest Realty Corporation

With this spot — you would seriously never be bored.

Slack Tide Inn

Price: $2.39 million

Address: 1430 Pacific Rim Highway., Tofino, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

bc hikes

This Hike Near Vancouver Takes You To A Stunning Lookout & It's Only 45 Minutes From The City

You get a view of the mountains, ocean, and islands! ⛰️ 🌊

@chenluguu | Instagram, Morgan Leet | Narcity

A hike that's less than an hour's drive away from Vancouver, B.C. takes you to a stunning lookout with unbeatable views.

Now that the weather is getting warmer it's time to pull out the hiking boots and go explore the stunning B.C. scenery.

Keep ReadingShow less
bc houses for sale

A Huge Buffalo Ranch In BC Is For Sale & The House Has A Bedroom For Each Day Of The Week

The ranch even has a connection to the movie The Revenant!

LandQuest Realty Corporation

There is a huge buffalo ranch for sale in B.C., and the house on the ranch is so big that you can sleep in a different bedroom each day of the week.

The asking price for the property is just over $3.35 million and, according to the listing, the ranch has a connection to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Keep ReadingShow less

6 Friends Have Been Fined Thousands Of Dollars For Illegally Camping In BC

That's an expensive trip!

Chorthip | Dreamstime, Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime

Six friends have been fined thousands of dollars for illegally camping in B.C.

The six men passed through the Pacific Rim National Park's closed-off areas on their paddleboards illegally between May 30 and June 1 last year, according to Parks Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

Rent Actually Went Down In These 8 Canadian Cities & You Might Want To Consider Moving

Rent... going... down?

Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

The price of rent in Canada might be taking a toll on your wallet, but there are a handful of cities across the country that have actually caught a break and have seen the cost go down month over month.

According to the February 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has actually declined from December to January in eight different cities.

Keep ReadingShow less