This Cool Floating Lodge Is For Sale In BC & You Can Jump In The Ocean From Your Front Door
It's your private nature retreat!
If you've always dreamed of living right by the water, you can actually do one better and live directly on it.
This stunning little lodge on Vancouver Island has come on the market and it looks like a relaxing retreat that floats on the ocean.
The listing for the unique house said that it's located in Critter Cove in Tlupana Inlet in Nootka Sound on the west coast of the island. The cove is apparently perfect for fishing, making it the ideal retreat for anyone who loves the hobby.
The current owners of the lodge even say that it's "the happiest place on earth where the beauty of Mother Nature will rejuvenate your soul."
It actually looks like that's true.
The lodge is super cute and well-designed, and the calm waters around it look so peaceful. Imagine waking up on a summer day here and jumping out of bed, right into the ocean for a swim.
Floating lodge for sale in B.C. exterior.LandQuest
If you want to get there though, it's a bit of a journey. You need to use a boat, or take a floatplane, to access the home. On a boat it's around 40 minutes from Gold River, the listing said.
This might be a huge plus for someone who really loves their peace and quiet.
The lodge itself is two storeys, with a beautiful spiral staircase.
Floating lodge for sale in B.C. kitchen.LandQuest
It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms — so lots of space for a family or guests.
Plus it comes with a huge deck and BBQ for those summer days on the water.
Floating lodge for sale in B.C. deck.LandQuest
The listing said that the sheltered cove is perfect for kayaking or scuba diving. You can explore the water and see some pretty cool ocean wildlife around here.
Floating lodge for sale in B.C. surroundings.LandQuest
For the nature lovers out there — this place is calling your name.
Private Floating Lodge
The front of the floating lodge.
Price: $1.25 million
Address: Critter Cove Nootka Sound, Vancouver Island, BC