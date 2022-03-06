This Remote Village In BC Makes You Feel Like You're In Switzerland & Here's How To Get There
You can have mulled wine with a view!
There are so many hidden gems in B.C., and this remote village that's nestled within the mountains is definitely one of them. You'll feel like you're in Switzerland when you visit — surrounded by stunning views of snowy peaks.
If you're up for an adventure and a super unique experience, it's time to hit the road and check out this spot.
You can even grab a mulled wine to warm you up while there and have the most incredible view while you sip it.
The village is actually a ski resort, called Panorama Mountain Resort. It's in the Purcell Mountains and is absolutely magical.
On the Panorama ski hill. Morgan Leet | Narcity
Even if you don't ski it's worth a visit to enjoy their hot pools, peaceful atmosphere, and mountain views.
If you do ski they also have Heli-Skiing at the resort — which makes for the experience of a lifetime.
The resort is very low-key compared to others in B.C. since it's pretty remote. Unlike Whistler, you won't be facing massive lines for the chairs.
The hill has a ton of trails that you can explore all day and even some great tree skiing.
You can stop at this super cute lodge called Elkhorn Cabin for lunch on the hill. They serve Swiss raclette and mulled wine which tastes amazing.
Plus, you can eat looking out at this.
How To Get There
The easiest way to get to Panorama from Vancouver, B.C., is to fly into Calgary, Alberta. It might seem weird to leave the province, only to drive back in — but it is actually the best way.
You can also drive from Vancouver but it's 10 hours on tricky roads in the winter.
If you are coming from Vancouver, it's a quick hour-long flight to Calgary.
From there you have to grab a shuttle — which is easy to find — or rent a car. It's about a four-hour drive to the resort village from there.
Even getting there is beautiful. You drive through little towns like Radium Hot Springs and get amazing scenery the entire way.
It's worth making a stop in Banff — which you pass on the way — to enjoy the natural hot springs for the afternoon.
Between the flight and the drive it is definitely a trek from Vancouver, but well worth it.
Panorama Mountain Resort
Panorama village.
Price: $134 for a day ski pass, depending on the day.
Address: 2000 Panorama Dr., Panorama, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you ski or not, this is an amazing place to visit for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.