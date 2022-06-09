NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

There's An Eerie Ghost Town In BC & It Has So Many Abandoned Buildings & Buses (PHOTOS)

Are you brave enough to visit?! 👻

Vancouver Staff Writer
Believe it or not, there is an entire eerie ghost town that you can visit in a small town in B.C. where you can get your spook on this summer.

The historic town of Sandon, B.C., was once the "richest silver-lead producing region in Canada," according to the town's website.

It was thriving from the year 1895 and had multiple railways with nearly 5000 residents until silver declined in the 1920s and a massive flood ruined it all in 1955, the town also mentioned.

Now, the town has an entire section dedicated to historic buildings and abandoned, decrepit buses that look chillingly retro and like a moment flash-frozen in time.

"Currently, Sandon features a few buildings, including the original City Hall from 1900 and the Powerhouse. There is also a fleet of trolley buses, and a handful of residents," noted the town.

"Both railways that served the town have been dismantled and turned into hiking trails, leaving only traces of a rich mining history."

It's super creepy but if you and your friends feel brave enough to handle it, it's a cool place to explore.

If you've been looking to take a trip up to the Kootenays in B.C., this small abandoned town would really be a unique stop along the way.

Surrounded by so much rich history, you could probably easily imagine that you've gone back in time and pretend to be a miner from the old days while the area was in its prime.

Just don't forget to bring a camera, because you'll definitely want to share your snaps with friends and family!

