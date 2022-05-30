NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
small towns in bc

This Market In BC Has Goats Walking Around On The Roof & It Is So Adorable (PHOTOS)

It looks like something straight out of a storybook! 🐐

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl eating ice cream at the market. Right: Goat on a roof.

A girl eating ice cream at the market. Right: Goat on a roof.

@suzellemcclenagha | Instagram, Charlie Hart | Narcity

This small town in B.C. might have the strangest — yet most adorable — tourist attraction around. When you visit you might be surprised to see goats walking around on the roof of a local market.

Old Country Market is on Vancouver Island, in Coombs B.C., and it looks pretty wild with goats wandering on top of it.

According to the website, there are three goats currently living on the roof of this market and they each have their own unique name. If you stop by, you might get to see Minyon, Nibbles and Pip snacking away at the grass roof.

The original market was started in 1973 as just a little fruit stand and now it has evolved into a tourist attraction.

This is such a great place for anyone travelling around Vancouver Island to stop along the way and snap a picture of these cute animals.

You'll want to add this stop to your bucket list in no time, after seeing just how precious these little creatures are.

The market itself has tons of food items if you're looking to stock up on some groceries or snacks.

Plus, there are some other shops in the market that sell donuts and ice cream, if you're feeling a bit hungry.

It's a great destination to visit this summer, especially if you are making a road trip to Tofino from Vancouver. The market is located along the way and is an easy stop for a cuteness overload and some tasty snacks.

Old Country Market - Goats on Roof

Price: Free

Address: 2326 Alberni Hwy., Coombs, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a must-see spot for a unique road trip experience. It's not all too often you will get to see goats that live on a roof and here, you can!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...