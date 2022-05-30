This Market In BC Has Goats Walking Around On The Roof & It Is So Adorable (PHOTOS)
It looks like something straight out of a storybook! 🐐
This small town in B.C. might have the strangest — yet most adorable — tourist attraction around. When you visit you might be surprised to see goats walking around on the roof of a local market.
Old Country Market is on Vancouver Island, in Coombs B.C., and it looks pretty wild with goats wandering on top of it.
According to the website, there are three goats currently living on the roof of this market and they each have their own unique name. If you stop by, you might get to see Minyon, Nibbles and Pip snacking away at the grass roof.
The original market was started in 1973 as just a little fruit stand and now it has evolved into a tourist attraction.
This is such a great place for anyone travelling around Vancouver Island to stop along the way and snap a picture of these cute animals.
You'll want to add this stop to your bucket list in no time, after seeing just how precious these little creatures are.
The market itself has tons of food items if you're looking to stock up on some groceries or snacks.
Plus, there are some other shops in the market that sell donuts and ice cream, if you're feeling a bit hungry.
It's a great destination to visit this summer, especially if you are making a road trip to Tofino from Vancouver. The market is located along the way and is an easy stop for a cuteness overload and some tasty snacks.
Old Country Market - Goats on Roof
Price: Free
Address: 2326 Alberni Hwy., Coombs, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a must-see spot for a unique road trip experience. It's not all too often you will get to see goats that live on a roof and here, you can!