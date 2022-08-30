Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

There Is An Actual 'Ghost Town' In BC & It Has A Haunting Hotel With Super Spooky Suites

If you're looking for a taste of Hotel Transylvania, plan a trip. 🧛

Vancouver Staff Writer
Three Valley Lake. Right: Three Valley Lake Chateau.

The province of B.C. is home to a heritage ghost town that embodies the spirit of the 1800s.

Three Valley Lake in Revelstoke, B.C. is a beautifully eerie place that has historic buildings, a museum with classic cars, a massive haunted-looking hotel and an old railway roundhouse.

"A visit to our ghost town will bring you back to the pioneer days of a typical 1800s British Columbia western town," according to the town's website.

Plus, there is a massive ghostly-looking hotel in Three Valley Lake Chateau and makes for a fitting setting to bring in Halloween, if you're in the mood for something spooky.

Why not pretend you're in a real-life version of the Hotel Transylvania movie while unwinding in this unique stay?

The hotel has 200 suites, including a rustic honeymoon suite that looks completely fit for a vampire couple. It's dark and spine-chilling, which would make the set designers of What We Do In The Shadows proud.

The resort also has pet-friendly rooms, so you can bring your fur-buddies along as well.

Both the ghost town and the hotel are right alongside the Trans-Canada Highway. Are you paying attention road trippers?

For the water lovers planning to visit this small town, the Three Valley Lake is offers great opportunities for swimming, fishing, sailing, kayaking and canoeing.

The history of the town can be traced back to the mid-1800s, when gold rush drove in a frenzy of fortune seekers. But the rush was short-lived and it left behind a multitude of abandoned edifices, which constitute its present-day tag of being a ghost town.

But the site's local caretakers have done well to not only preserve the heritage of this town's glittery history, but to also turn it into a tourist attraction.

So, be it to get in the Halloween spirit or just to live out your horror movie fantasy, this ghost town could make for an interesting addition to your fall itinerary.

