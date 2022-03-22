Steve Aoki Is Performing At A Bar In BC This Weekend & You Can Still Get A Seat
Time to party with Steve Aoki!
Steve Aoki is coming to a bar near Vancouver, B.C. this weekend to have a low-key show. You can score a seat still to see the iconic DJ in action.
The celebrity is going to be in the popular ski town, Whistler — which is just a couple of hours from Vancouver. So if you feel like hitting the slopes, it would make the perfect après-ski party.
Aoki is going to be set up on the patio of the Longhorn Saloon Bar & Grill, so even if you don't get a table you might be able to spot him from outside. You'll probably be able to hear his music throughout the whole village.
The performance is on Sunday, April 3, so you only have a few days to get a seat.
Believe it or not, seats are still available online for purchase on the bar's website, by booking a table reservation.
So if you're looking for the perfect thing to do in Whistler this weekend — this is a no-brainer.
If you want to be right on the patio with Steve Aoki, the reservation fee is a hefty $375.
An indoor table reservation goes for $300 as it is a little bit farther away from the performance.
If you split it with friends though, it's not as bad.
No matter what table you end up reserving, the whole bar will be bumping with Aoki music and the party will be going.
Longhorn is known for being the Whistler party bar and hosting such a well-known DJ will elevate that experience even more.
It will be an unforgettable weekend in Whistler after partying with Aoki.
The Longhorn Saloon
Price: $300-$375
Address: 4280 Mountain Square, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Steve Aoki is going to bring the party to the village, and it is basically guaranteed to be fun. You will have the most iconic experience up close and personal watching Aoki perform in this ski town in B.C.