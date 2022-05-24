Steve Aoki Went On A Helicopter With This TikTok Famous Dog In BC & Landed In The Mountains
It looks like the ultimate B.C. experience!
Steve Aoki looks like he really enjoyed his time in B.C., and even got to ride in a helicopter with a TikTok famous pup. The whole thing was next-level adorable and made the celebrity DJ that much more lovable.
Bradley Friesen, a helicopter pilot in B.C., shows off his cute dog named Mr. Bentley on TikTok. Their recent guest on their helicopter was the massive star, Steve Aoki — who cuddled up with the furry co-pilot.
Friesen told Narcity that they picked Aoki up before a show, and "flew him up around Widgeon Lake. Then went to East to the Stave River area. Then flew him back downtown for his show that evening."
It looked like the ideal way to see the iconic B.C. scenery. The panoramic views of the mountain peaks look wild — and it seems Aoki enjoyed his time in the province.
There's nothing like an adrenaline-pumping ride before a big show!
Last month Aoki performed at a local bar in Whistler, B.C. called Longhorn Saloon Bar & Grill and clearly had some fun outside the show.
Luckily Mr. Bentley was there to help make his trip more memorable. The little English Bulldog is nine years old and Friesen described him as "a furry little co-pilot, living one backwards step at a time."
His name on TikTok is @mrbentley_thedog, and he has gained over 537,900 followers on the social media platform and 7.9 million likes.
His videos take you on adventurous journeys around B.C. — and he even wears cute little headphones.
@mrbentley_thedog
Bentley hasn’t been flying since Dec 6th when the helicopter started being imported. Hopefully 2 more weeks and he’ll be back in the air! #helicopter
This dog is clearly living his best life, exploring super cool spots and hidden gems.
Plus, he gets to meet some incredible celebrities!