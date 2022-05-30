This Riverfront Cabin For Sale In BC Is Only $75K & Has An Epic View
It needs some work though!
This quaint wooden cabin that's for sale in B.C. comes with some amazing river views, and it's super cheap — but it needs some serious work put into it.
It's located on a tiny island in Northern B.C. right along the Taku River and is surrounded by mountains.
The property is listed for $75,000 — which is such a steal in comparison to the Vancouver housing market.
River views from the property.LandQuest
The entire property comes with one acre of land, a cabin, a storage shed, a washhouse with a shower, and a cookhouse. It's not super fancy, but it does have all the basic necessities.
Building on the property.LandQuest
This property might be so cheap because the owner has not been to it in over five years though, according to the listing.
"It can be expected there will be some TLC required," the listing said.
The cabin may need some maintenance but for the right person, this could be a hidden gem.
Cabin on the property.LandQuest
You can access this cabin by boat, plane, or helicopter and the closest town is Atlin, B.C.
The remote location makes it the perfect place to disconnect and be in nature.
A man sitting in a chair enjoying the views.LandQuest
The living space is pretty run-down but it does come with some things like a wood stove, propane cook stove, two cots and running water.
Inside of the cabin.LandQuest
If you are big into fishing, this would be the perfect little cabin for you. The listing said that "over 2 million salmon will return to the Taku River each year."
Taku River.LandQuest
Plus, there is a ton of wildlife that roams the backyard here — including caribou, mountain goats, fox, lynx, cougars, moose, black bears and grizzly bears.
Wilderness Riverfront Cabin
Cabin on the property.
Price: $75,000
Address: Taku River, BC