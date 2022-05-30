NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

This Riverfront Cabin For Sale In BC Is Only $75K & Has An Epic View

It needs some work though!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A wood cabin. Right: Taku River views.

A wood cabin. Right: Taku River views.

LandQuest

This quaint wooden cabin that's for sale in B.C. comes with some amazing river views, and it's super cheap — but it needs some serious work put into it.

It's located on a tiny island in Northern B.C. right along the Taku River and is surrounded by mountains.

The property is listed for $75,000 — which is such a steal in comparison to the Vancouver housing market.

River views from the property. River views from the property.LandQuest

The entire property comes with one acre of land, a cabin, a storage shed, a washhouse with a shower, and a cookhouse. It's not super fancy, but it does have all the basic necessities.

Building on the property. Building on the property.LandQuest

This property might be so cheap because the owner has not been to it in over five years though, according to the listing.

"It can be expected there will be some TLC required," the listing said.

The cabin may need some maintenance but for the right person, this could be a hidden gem.

Cabin on the property. Cabin on the property.LandQuest

You can access this cabin by boat, plane, or helicopter and the closest town is Atlin, B.C.

The remote location makes it the perfect place to disconnect and be in nature.

A man sitting in a chair enjoying the views. A man sitting in a chair enjoying the views.LandQuest

The living space is pretty run-down but it does come with some things like a wood stove, propane cook stove, two cots and running water.

Inside of the cabin.LandQuest

If you are big into fishing, this would be the perfect little cabin for you. The listing said that "over 2 million salmon will return to the Taku River each year."

Taku River. Taku River.LandQuest

Plus, there is a ton of wildlife that roams the backyard here — including caribou, mountain goats, fox, lynx, cougars, moose, black bears and grizzly bears.

Wilderness Riverfront Cabin

Cabin on the property.

LandQuest

Price: $75,000

Address: Taku River, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...