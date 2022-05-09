NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

This Lakefront Cabin For Sale In BC Is Just $240K & Has Amazing Views Of The Water (PHOTOS)

You could float in your backyard all day long!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Cabin on the property. Right: Lakes views from the property.

Cabin on the property. Right: Lakes views from the property.

LandQuest

The cutest wooden cabin is for sale in B.C. and it comes with the most stunning lake views ever. It's located right along Nimpo Lake in the Chilcotin region of B.C. and is actually pretty affordable.

The property is listed for $240,000 — which feels like a steal when comparing it to the Vancouver housing market.

The whole property comes with 1.05 acres of land and a lakefront cabin that is extremely open to let in all that natural lighting.

Cabin on the property.Cabin on the property.LandQuest

The cabin also has a full bathroom and a loft bedroom which looks super cozy.

Loft in the cabin.Loft in the cabin.LandQuest

The backyard on the property is very spacious, with a gorgeous view of the lake. It's perfect for summertime BBQs and lake swims with friends.

Lakes views from the property.Lakes views from the property.LandQuest

This cabin would be great to visit during any season too. There is even a cozy wood-burning fireplace to warm up on those chiller nights.

Plus, there is also a woodshed on the property to store any fire-burning wood year-round.

A woodshed.A woodshed.LandQuest

The cabin comes with a full kitchen and the amazing dining table views of Nimpo Lake.

Inside of the cabin.Inside of the cabin.LandQuest

If you've been thinking of ditching the city life for a more relaxing vibe — this would be a great place to do it.

Even if it is just a vacation home, it'll be the perfect relaxing escape to get away from any hustle and bustle of the city.

Affordable Lakefront Cabin - Dean River Place - Nimpo Lake

\u200bCabin with lake views.

Cabin with lake views.

LandQuest

Price: $240,000

Address: 1046 Dean River Place., Nimpo Lake, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...