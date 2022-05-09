This Lakefront Cabin For Sale In BC Is Just $240K & Has Amazing Views Of The Water (PHOTOS)
You could float in your backyard all day long!
The cutest wooden cabin is for sale in B.C. and it comes with the most stunning lake views ever. It's located right along Nimpo Lake in the Chilcotin region of B.C. and is actually pretty affordable.
The property is listed for $240,000 — which feels like a steal when comparing it to the Vancouver housing market.
The whole property comes with 1.05 acres of land and a lakefront cabin that is extremely open to let in all that natural lighting.
Cabin on the property.LandQuest
The cabin also has a full bathroom and a loft bedroom which looks super cozy.
Loft in the cabin.LandQuest
The backyard on the property is very spacious, with a gorgeous view of the lake. It's perfect for summertime BBQs and lake swims with friends.
Lakes views from the property.LandQuest
This cabin would be great to visit during any season too. There is even a cozy wood-burning fireplace to warm up on those chiller nights.
Plus, there is also a woodshed on the property to store any fire-burning wood year-round.
A woodshed.LandQuest
The cabin comes with a full kitchen and the amazing dining table views of Nimpo Lake.
Inside of the cabin.LandQuest
If you've been thinking of ditching the city life for a more relaxing vibe — this would be a great place to do it.
Even if it is just a vacation home, it'll be the perfect relaxing escape to get away from any hustle and bustle of the city.
Cabin with lake views.
Price: $240,000
Address: 1046 Dean River Place., Nimpo Lake, BC