This Huge Lakefront Retreat Is For Sale In BC & Comes With A Sauna By The Water
There's also a beach house!
Nothing says relaxation like being right on the water, with a breathtaking view in front of you.
You could wake up to that every single day, at this property that's for sale in B.C.
The retreat has a massive house by a lake, as well as a summer cabin, a shop, a beach house and a sauna.
You could spend days exploring the huge estate, and escape the busy city life for this country living.
A luxurious home for sale in B.C.LandQuest
The unique spot is listed for $1,750,000 and is located on Nimpo Lake.
Unless you really love your personal space or have an incredibly big family — you'll probably want to put this retreat to use.
It has the potential to bring in some money as a vacation spot for people to visit.
The living area of a home for sale. LandQuest
It could make the perfect summer destination for anyone who wants to be immersed in nature.
The patio of the home for sale. LandQuest
It's definitely luxurious too — equipped with everything future guests could ever need.
A video tour of the property.Landquest | YouTube
The large main house has four self-contained rooms for guests, and then a private residence for the owner.
"The guest rooms provide revenue options to run the property as a bed and breakfast, Airbnb, or simply as a getaway retreat," the listing said.
The other option is to keep this whole place to yourself and really make a statement.
Every one of the guest rooms has a fireplace and lake views, which makes it that much more luxurious.
Guest living area of the home for sale. LandQuest
There are also communal spaces in the main house, including an eating area.
The dining area of the home for sale. LandQuest
The outside of the house is equally as nice as the inside — with a stunning patio.
The patio of the home for sale. LandQuest
On the shore of the lake is a beach house and a hot tub — that you can sit in and sip some cocktails with a view.
Deck beside a lake. LandQuest
There's also a sauna and an outdoor shower by the lake to enjoy.
A sauna.LandQuest
The beautiful lake is perfect for kayaking, swimming, or boating in the summer.
Sunset over a lake. LandQuest
All around the property screams relaxation and fun.
Retreat Wilderness Inn
A luxurious home for sale in B.C.
Price: $1,750,000
Address: Nimpo Lake, BC