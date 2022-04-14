Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

This Huge Lakefront Retreat Is For Sale In BC & Comes With A Sauna By The Water

There's also a beach house!

Vancouver Editor
A luxurious home for sale in B.C. Right: A lake with mountains.

A luxurious home for sale in B.C. Right: A lake with mountains.

LandQuest

Nothing says relaxation like being right on the water, with a breathtaking view in front of you.

You could wake up to that every single day, at this property that's for sale in B.C.

The retreat has a massive house by a lake, as well as a summer cabin, a shop, a beach house and a sauna.

You could spend days exploring the huge estate, and escape the busy city life for this country living.

A luxurious home for sale in B.C.A luxurious home for sale in B.C.LandQuest

The unique spot is listed for $1,750,000 and is located on Nimpo Lake.

Unless you really love your personal space or have an incredibly big family — you'll probably want to put this retreat to use.

It has the potential to bring in some money as a vacation spot for people to visit.

The living area of a home for sale. The living area of a home for sale. LandQuest

It could make the perfect summer destination for anyone who wants to be immersed in nature.

The patio of the home for sale. The patio of the home for sale. LandQuest

It's definitely luxurious too — equipped with everything future guests could ever need.

A video tour of the property.Landquest | YouTube

The large main house has four self-contained rooms for guests, and then a private residence for the owner.

"The guest rooms provide revenue options to run the property as a bed and breakfast, Airbnb, or simply as a getaway retreat," the listing said.

The other option is to keep this whole place to yourself and really make a statement.

Every one of the guest rooms has a fireplace and lake views, which makes it that much more luxurious.

Guest living area of the home for sale. Guest living area of the home for sale. LandQuest

There are also communal spaces in the main house, including an eating area.

The dining area of the home for sale. The dining area of the home for sale. LandQuest

The outside of the house is equally as nice as the inside — with a stunning patio.

The patio of the home for sale. The patio of the home for sale. LandQuest

On the shore of the lake is a beach house and a hot tub — that you can sit in and sip some cocktails with a view.

Deck beside a lake. Deck beside a lake. LandQuest

There's also a sauna and an outdoor shower by the lake to enjoy.

A sauna.A sauna.LandQuest

The beautiful lake is perfect for kayaking, swimming, or boating in the summer.

Sunset over a lake. Sunset over a lake. LandQuest

All around the property screams relaxation and fun.

Retreat Wilderness Inn

A luxurious home for sale in B.C.

A luxurious home for sale in B.C.

LandQuest

Price: $1,750,000

Address: Nimpo Lake, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...