This $2.4M Home For Sale In Vancouver Is Like The Treehouse Of Your Tarzan Dreams (PHOTOS)

Architect-lovers, look no further.

Vancouver Editor
Home for sale in Vancouver, B.C.

Home for sale in Vancouver, B.C.

@westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

If architecture is your thing, then this unique house for sale in Vancouver giving off major Tarzan vibes will definitely impress.

The home is like a luxury take on a treehouse, set back in the forest of North Vancouver.

Even though it's in a residential area, it looks like a hidden retreat deep in nature.

The bedroom of the home.

There are windows everywhere, so you can enjoy nature even from the inside. Plus, the light comes in and makes the home nice and bright.

Living room of the house.Living room of the house.@westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

The design of the home is super modern, with unique touches throughout.

Staircase in the house.Staircase in the house.@westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

The house has one bedroom and one den upstairs, and then two bedrooms in the basement.

Bedroom in the house.Bedroom in the house.@westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

It has some cozy elements like a fireplace to balance out how modern the design is.

Living room in the house.Living room in the house.@westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

The neighbours are actually really close to the house, even though it looks like a remote destination.

Outside of the house. Outside of the house. @westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

The deck is way up in the trees though and gives a bit of privacy from the street.

Although with the huge windows everywhere — privacy isn't exactly guaranteed.

Patio of the house. Patio of the house. @westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

North Vancouver is a pretty ideal neighbourhood too — especially for nature-lovers.

There are a ton of hiking trails, parks, and even waterfalls close by. Plus, it's not too far from Downtown Vancouver if you want a bit of city life.

While at home here though you might start feeling like Tarzan, thanks to all of the trees surrounding the house.

Outside of the house. Outside of the house. @westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

Every detail of this place gives off cool vibes, but of course, it's Vancouver — so it comes with a big price tag.

For just over $2 million this could be your very own treehouse.

Architect's Retreat

The bedroom and bathroom at the property.

The bedroom and bathroom at the property.

@westcoastmodernhomes | Instagram

Address: North Vancouver, BC

Price: $2,195,000,

Listing

