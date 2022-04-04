This $7.9M Regency-style Home For Sale In BC Could Definitely Be The Set For 'Bridgerton'
If you've been obsessed with the Netflix series Bridgerton, then you'll be delighted to hear there is a stunning mansion for sale that looks like it's been plucked straight out of the show.
The massive estate is for sale in Victoria, B.C., and it looks fit for a queen — or a Dutchess.
The front of the home makes a statement, to say the least. The luxurious parking area has a gorgeous water fountain piece right in the middle.
The whole $7.9 million home screams royalty vibes.
Front entrance to the home.
Once you walk into the grand-entry way of the home, you can immediately imagine a lavish ball happening in the centre of it all.
Front entryway to the home.
The 20 acres of grass fields surrounding the entire property give it an extremely secluded feel. It could easily be mistaken for the English countryside, honestly.
There's tons of grass to roam around — just imagine running around on horses and having a quick polo match there.
Land surrounding the home.
Everything about this mansion is Regency-era style — right down to the decor.
Paintings that look like they belong in a museum are scattered throughout the entire estate.
Inside living room of the home.
Antique furniture, gorgeous rugs and mesmerizing chandeliers are in the rooms.
Every detail is super fancy.
Inside living room of the home.
Of course, the bedrooms are also extravagant.
Inside bedroom of the home.
To top it all off, the mansion wouldn't be complete without a big indoor pool for a swim year-round.
Indoor pool in the home.
Next time Netflix is looking for a set to film on — hopefully, they look here.
Executive Estate
Front entrance to the home.
Jacob McNeil | Sotheby's International Realty
Price: $7.9 million
Address: 1700 Mt. Newton Cross Rd., Victoria, BC